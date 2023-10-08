Is the Elite Road to the Knockouts Pack worth it in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24 players can now obtain the Elite Road to the Knockouts Pack since it has been added as part of the RTTK promo. This is on par with the most expensive promo pack that has been offered this year and can cost plenty of coins or FC points. However, this is no ordinary pack. Not only do you get a bulk of cards from it for your Ultimate Team squad, but the odds of getting good items are siginificantly better with this bundle.

This creates a big dilemma over whether you should invest money in opening the pack. If you choose to do that, you will need to spend 285,000 coins. If you buy it with FC points, you'll need 3,000 of those, which is not very cheap. Hence, it's pretty important to figure out if the Elite Road to the Knockouts Pack is worth opening at all in EA FC 24.

The EA FC 24 Elite Road to the Knockouts Pack has great chance to offer amazing cards

The valuation of any pack in EA FC 24 depends on three important factors:

What types of cards it contains.

What your odds of obtaining a particular type of card from that pack are.

The overall cost of the bundle.

The Elite version is the most expensive one that you can buy (Image via EA Sports)

Here are all the possible rewards you can obtain from the Elite Road to the Knockouts Pack.

80 Rare Gold Players

2 Rare Gold Players guaranteed to be rated 86 or higher.

3 RTTK Loan Players Picks for duration of 14 games.

Here are the odds of all the available rewards:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 16%

UCL Road to the Knockouts Player - 21%

UWCL Road to the Knockouts Player - 5.2%

UEL Road to the Knockouts Player - 24%

UECL Road to the Knockouts Player - 16%

This extremely premium EA FC 24 pack offers you the best odds of receiving a RTTK item. While there's no guarantee you'll get a promo card, the aggregate odds that happening are pretty high.

Moreover, the Elite Road to the Knockouts Pack also guarantees at least two walkouts, and its high volume of the Rare Gold cards could be highly useful for your Ultimate Team. However, it's best to avoid opening this pack if you're short on funds and if your squad already has plenty of items.

The chance that your existing team will be improved by investing in this pack is little. Instead, spending 285K coins in the Ultimate Team market will be more beneficial. Since the pack is untradeable, the only option you have will be to use the cards in your squad or as fodder in completing different SBCs.