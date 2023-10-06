EA Sports releases RTTK Team 2 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring Lewandowski, Dembele, and others

After a successful first week, the Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo is back with its second batch of players in EA FC 24. This time, Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele are leading the charge. These superstars are just as overpowered on the virtual pitch as they are popular in real life, which makes their special items extremely impressive.

RTTK players are always highly sought-after in Ultimate Team due to the dynamic nature of their stats and ratings. Not only do these athletes receive an initial boost, they can also get further potential upgrades based on their team's performance in the UEFA competitions.

With players like Dembele and Lewandowski representing some of the best teams in Europe, their RTTK cards could possibly be even better down the line.

Lewandowski and Dembele headline RTTK Team 2 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

After the first batch of RTTK cards featured players like Erling Haaland and Bruno Fernandes in EA FC 24, expectations were high for this promo's second roster as well. EA Sports has delivered on this hype, providing special cards to some of the most popular footballers. This includes Robert Lewandowski from FC Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele from PSG, and Luka Modric from Real Madrid.

With these teams being amongst Europe's elite, it is safe to assume that their cards could receive further upgrades with time.

Which players are included in RTTK Team 2 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The following players have received live cards as part of the latest promo:

Robert Lewandowski: 92

Luka Modric: 91

Ousmane Dembele: 89

Angel Di Maria: 88

Houssem Aouar: 86

Ibrahim Cissoko: 86

Melvine Malard: 86

Jonathan Clauss: 85

Marcos Acuna: 88

Pepe: 84

Pedro: 84

Sergino Dest: 83

Daniel Amartey: 83

Jordy Clasie: 83

This is an incredible lineup of players from across various UEFA club tournaments; the roster even includes Melvine Malard representing Manchester United in the UEFA Women's Champions league.

With players like Dembele, Modric, and Lewandowski leading the way, this lineup is just as impressive as the first. The high-end players from this roster will undoubtedly fetch a lot of coins in the transfer market due to their in-game abilities as well as potential for receiving future upgrades in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.