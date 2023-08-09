How to change language in Minecraft

Minecraft has a wide variety of language options, and you might change it for a number of reasons - whether by accident or on purpose. Thankfully, depending on what version of the game you run, it’s relatively simple to switch back to what the game was set on by default. You might also want to use this to learn more about how another nation speaks, and with the relatively simple text in Mojang’s voxel-based builder, it’s not a bad place to start.

Depending on whether you play on Java or Bedrock editions of Minecraft, there are slight differences between changing your native language. This is due to how the main menu is organized. Here’s what you need to know about making these adjustments.

Changing language in Minecraft editions

Changing language in Minecraft Bedrock Edition differs from Java, but this makes sense. The two games differ in what they offer fans in the first place. For that reason, you can go right into the settings of the game before you start exploring the world, and make the adjustments that you feel are necessary.

Bedrock edition steps:

Launch the game as normal.

Click Settings.

Scroll down to “Language” (Globe with speech bubble next to it).

Select the choice that’s right for you.

Click “Done”.

While starting the Bedrock Edition, you can adjust your text for the game. (Image via Mojang Studios)

This method also works on all console versions of the game. Just look for the setting with a globe and a text bubble next to it if you cannot read the current language the game is set in. The same goes for mobile devices, as long as you’re playing Bedrock Edition.

However, if you want to change the text in the Java Edition of Minecraft, it’s even easier, as long as you know what to look for on the main menu. In this case, you aren’t going into the options. Here’s what you need to know.

Java Edition can make these adjustments both in and out of the game. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Java edition steps:

Launch the game as normal.

Click the global icon surrounded by a chat bubble, next to “Options”.

Make the text choice that’s right for you in-game.

Click “Done”.

You can also change your text while in the game itself. Simply open the opens, and the “language” setting and change the text style to what you prefer. However, this does not work in the Bedrock Edition. You must do it from the starting screen as listed above.

It’s important to read and understand what you’re doing in a game like Minecraft, so this setting is key to enjoying the game. You can also learn how to make infinite lava in-game via this article.