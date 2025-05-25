How to change Lives in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Changing Lives in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is something you’ll be doing frequently, especially if you're planning to grind challenges, explore different tools, or earn more Stars across the board. Switching your Life allows you to access the gear, quests, and skills associated with the new one. However, there's a specific method to do it, and the game won’t permit you to switch to any Life of your choosing from the start.

Ad

That said, here is a guide on how to change your current Life in the game.

Ways to change Lives in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Being a woodcutter is also fun in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

Visit the Guild Office

Ad

Trending

The main way to switch your Life in this game is by going straight to the Guild Office. You’ll find it in town; once inside, talk to the NPC running the place — in most cases, it's Auntie Anne. When you speak to her, you’ll see a menu pop up. Select the "Change Life" option, and a full list of unlocked Lives out of 14 will appear. Pick the one you want, confirm the change, and you're good to go.

Ad

Also read: How to get Magma Ore in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

You can only switch the ones you’ve unlocked

Here’s the catch — the game won’t allow you to select a Life that you haven’t unlocked yet. If the Life you're searching for isn’t appearing, it indicates that you still need to complete whatever is necessary to unlock it. This might involve progressing through the story or accepting a starter quest associated with that particular Life. Until that’s achieved, it won’t appear in your change list.

Ad

Some actions automatically switch your Life

You don’t always have to go to the Guild Office to change your current Life, though. The game can auto-switch your Life depending on the activity you’re doing. However, this only works if you’ve already unlocked that Life.

For example:

If you walk up to a fishing spot and start casting, the game will switch you into Angler.

Try chopping down a tree, and you’ll automatically switch to Woodcutter.

Ad

The same applies to the other 14 Lives in the game.

Combat Lives switch when you equip the weapon

When it comes to combat Lives, you won’t need to talk to anyone or interact with objects. Just equip the weapon linked to a specific Life, and you’ll auto-switch to it. There's no prompt or confirmation required — the Life swap occurs the moment the weapon is in your hand.

That's all you need to know regarding changing Lives in Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time.

Check out: How to obtain Money (Dosh) fast in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.