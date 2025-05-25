How to obtain Money (Dosh) fast in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Money (Dosh) is something you need a lot of in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time, especially right after you land on the island. It starts small, but you’ll quickly realize you need currency to complete quests, buy items, and even pay off a significant 10,000 Dosh debt to Auntie Anne after her house gets damaged.

Here are the ways to obtain currency quickly in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

Ways to get Money (Dosh) fast In Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Talk to villagers with requests — they're your best early source

Woodcutting in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

Once you're required to remain on the island and begin exploring, you’ll notice speech bubbles appearing above people’s heads. These indicate side requests. Approach them, converse, and accept their mini-quests. They’re typically straightforward and quick, such as locating an item, collecting a resource, or battling a few monsters.

Look for the request icons on your map

You don’t have to run around aimlessly. Just open the map, requests appear as icons and are spread across the past and present timelines. They're everywhere, so don’t ignore them. Each one gives a decent amount of Dosh and sometimes useful items too.

Keep checking in with your Buddies at Base Camp

Buddies in your camp also start giving requests as the story progresses. While these might not seem important at first, the rewards scale up. Additionally, since they’re close to your base, these provide quick wins for easy Dosh farming between larger story missions.

Don’t skip tutorial quests when unlocking Lives

Head to the Guild Office in the past and speak to Anne. You’ll unlock additional Lives (classes) such as Hunter, Carpenter, Cook, etc. Each one features a tutorial quest, completing it rewards you with currency. Even if you skip the tutorial, you still receive some Dosh, just a bit less.

Unlock all 12 starter Lives for a big Dosh payout

Few Lives on Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

There are 12 Lives you can unlock early on. The Artist and Farmer come later, but the rest become available soon after you start. Each one adds to your money pool, so even if you don’t plan to focus on them, complete their tutorial once and cash in.

Explore every area — sell every extra weapon and armor

As you explore Ginormosia, the Past, and Present, you’ll receive constant gear drops — weapons and armor. Equip what you need and upgrade your Buddies. As for the rest, sell them. Some of these, especially those from bosses or large enemy fights, can be sold for a decent amount of Money. Don’t let your bag fill up with gear you’ll never use.

Furniture is free money if you craft smart

Crafting furniture is a surprisingly effective way to earn Money. Take raw materials like Palm Logs and Palm Lumber — if you just sell them, they go for 70 Dosh combined. But if you turn them into a Tropical Chair, it will sell for 260 Dosh.

Prioritize high-quality crafts, not raw mats

If you’re pursuing a crafting life as a Carpenter or Blacksmith, opt for high-quality versions. These fetch significantly better prices. Even early-game materials can yield good profits if you achieve "Great" or "Excellent" while crafting. Later on, as your Lives level up, you’ll hardly break a sweat creating these.

Just stockpile basic materials early and convert them when you’re back at a crafting table.

That's everything about getting money faster in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

