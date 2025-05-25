Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: How to defeat Gear-Xernes

In Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time, you’ll eventually run into Gear-Xernes, a mechanical boss locked away in the Cog of Time. It shows up during Chapter 7: Crack the Cog, Free our Future, and while it’s not the toughest thing you’ll face, it still demands some sharp movement and patience to beat.
Gear-Xernes is a level 60 fight and rewards you with 100000 EXP, but take note: there are no item drops once it's down. Here is a guide on beating the boss in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.
Where to find Gear-Xernes in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time
Before heading off, you’ll need to speak with Edward, who triggers the event. Once that’s done, step into the Cog of Time — the fight kicks off right away.
Strategy for beating Gear-Xernes
The key to winning is learning its patterns. Gear-Xernes throws out a range of attacks, but it’s not about how fast you hit — it’s about when you hit. The boss favors wide, sweeping moves that can be hard to dodge if you’re being aggressive. Play it safe: wait until its attack sequence finishes, then go in.
One move to watch out for is its spinning beam attack. It covers a massive part of the battlefield with rotating energy beams. When you see this coming, immediately head for the outer edges of the arena. The gaps between the beams are wider there, which gives you more room to move and dodge.
If dodging gets tricky, and you're struggling to find a safe moment to strike, you can time your Charge Attack so your character becomes temporarily invincible during the animation. It’s risky — you must be precise — but it’s a good way to stay in the fight while avoiding damage.
That's all on defeating Gear-Xernes in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.
