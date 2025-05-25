Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: How to defeat Gear-Xernes

In Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time, you’ll eventually run into Gear-Xernes, a mechanical boss locked away in the Cog of Time. It shows up during Chapter 7: Crack the Cog, Free our Future, and while it’s not the toughest thing you’ll face, it still demands some sharp movement and patience to beat.

Ad

Gear-Xernes is a level 60 fight and rewards you with 100000 EXP, but take note: there are no item drops once it's down. Here is a guide on beating the boss in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

Read also: How to obtain Tortortoise Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Where to find Gear-Xernes in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Gear-Xernes in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via LEVEL5 Inc/Youtuber/@King-X)

Before heading off, you’ll need to speak with Edward, who triggers the event. Once that’s done, step into the Cog of Time — the fight kicks off right away.

Ad

Trending

Strategy for beating Gear-Xernes

The key to winning is learning its patterns. Gear-Xernes throws out a range of attacks, but it’s not about how fast you hit — it’s about when you hit. The boss favors wide, sweeping moves that can be hard to dodge if you’re being aggressive. Play it safe: wait until its attack sequence finishes, then go in.

One move to watch out for is its spinning beam attack. It covers a massive part of the battlefield with rotating energy beams. When you see this coming, immediately head for the outer edges of the arena. The gaps between the beams are wider there, which gives you more room to move and dodge.

Ad

Just keep moving, wait for your opportunities, and don’t become greedy with your hits (Image via LEVEL5 Inc/Youtuber/@King-X)

If dodging gets tricky, and you're struggling to find a safe moment to strike, you can time your Charge Attack so your character becomes temporarily invincible during the animation. It’s risky — you must be precise — but it’s a good way to stay in the fight while avoiding damage.

Ad

That's all on defeating Gear-Xernes in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.