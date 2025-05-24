How to obtain Tortortoise Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

The Tortortoise Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is one of the easier mounts to get if you know where to look. It’s not the fastest, but it does the job and doesn’t require any resources or Dosh. You just need to defeat the right enemy and wait for the saddle to drop.

Here is a guide to help you obtain the Tortortoise Mount in Fantasy Life The Girl Who Steals Time.

Locating Tortortoise Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Where to find the Tortortoise Saddle

Whereabouts for Tortortoise (Image via LEVEL5 Inc // Youtuber@/FawnTasy Life)

To unlock the Tortortoise Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time, you need to beat Tortortoise enemies. They are found in Ginormosia, specifically on the beach east of the Capital of Mysteria.

You’ll find multiple Tortortoises crawling around this area. Defeat them all to increase your chances of getting the saddle. If it doesn’t drop, pass time in-game to make the enemies respawn and try again. It’s a random drop, so you may have to repeat this a few times. Bringing Buddies can help you clear the area faster.

Don’t confuse it with the Turtle Mount

There’s another similar mount in the game, the Turtle Mount, but it looks different. The Turtle is white with a blue shell, while the Tortortoise is green with a brown shell.

Take down the Tortortoise (Image via LEVEL5 Inc // Youtuber@/FawnTasy Life)

To get the Turtle, you’ll need to go to the Tropica Isles Material Shop and spend 80,000 Dosh.

How to equip and use the mount

Once the Tortortoise Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time, you can equip it from the Weird Pad. Open the menu (press Escape on PC), go to the second page, and choose Mounts from the first row. Select the Tortortoise and close the menu. To summon and ride the mount for PC: Press Z, Switch: Tap L, Xbox: Press LB, PlayStation: Use L1.

After that, your character will ride the Tortortoise whenever you press the mount button.

That's all on getting the Tortortoise Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

