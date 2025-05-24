How to obtain Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time are important because they contain Strangelings. Once you collect these, you can take them to the Goddess Statue and turn them into humans. These NPCs will then become part of your team, unlocking more parts of the game and helping with progress.
But Blue Chests don’t just drop from any enemy. You need to know where to look and what to look for. Here is a guide to locate Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.
Ways to locate Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time
Look for enemies with a crown icon
To get Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time, you must defeat enemies with silver or gold crowns floating above their heads. These are special creatures, and they’re the only ones that can drop these chests.
They don’t spawn everywhere and are a lot rarer than normal enemies, so if you’re just exploring without direction, you might not find any for a while.
Mimics also drop Blue Chests
Mimics — the enemies disguised as treasure chests — also drop Blue Chests. These can be found across the Ginormosia area. If you see one, defeat it. It has a chance to drop what you need.
Best place to farm Blue Chests – Cave of Trials
After unlocking Cave of Trials during Chapter 6, you get access to a reliable farming location. Go straight to B4 (Basement Floor 4). This floor has multiple silver crown enemies in one place. It’s the best spot to consistently farm Blue Chests without running all over the map.
Farm the Napdragon boss
Another way to farm Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is by defeating the Napdragon boss. After you beat it, it falls asleep. You can wake it up and fight it again.
