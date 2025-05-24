  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to obtain Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

How to obtain Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 24, 2025 22:26 GMT
Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time was released on May 21, 2025 (Image via LEVEL5 Inc)
Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time was released on May 21, 2025 (Image via LEVEL5 Inc)

Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time are important because they contain Strangelings. Once you collect these, you can take them to the Goddess Statue and turn them into humans. These NPCs will then become part of your team, unlocking more parts of the game and helping with progress.

Ad

But Blue Chests don’t just drop from any enemy. You need to know where to look and what to look for. Here is a guide to locate Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

Ways to locate Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Defeating the Napdragon boss doesn&#039;t always guarantee you Blue Chests (Image via LEVEL5 Inc)
Defeating the Napdragon boss doesn't always guarantee you Blue Chests (Image via LEVEL5 Inc)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Look for enemies with a crown icon

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To get Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time, you must defeat enemies with silver or gold crowns floating above their heads. These are special creatures, and they’re the only ones that can drop these chests.

They don’t spawn everywhere and are a lot rarer than normal enemies, so if you’re just exploring without direction, you might not find any for a while.

Read also: Location of Aqua Marine in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Ad

Mimics also drop Blue Chests

Mimics — the enemies disguised as treasure chests — also drop Blue Chests. These can be found across the Ginormosia area. If you see one, defeat it. It has a chance to drop what you need.

Best place to farm Blue Chests – Cave of Trials

After unlocking Cave of Trials during Chapter 6, you get access to a reliable farming location. Go straight to B4 (Basement Floor 4). This floor has multiple silver crown enemies in one place. It’s the best spot to consistently farm Blue Chests without running all over the map.

Ad

Farm the Napdragon boss

Another way to farm Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is by defeating the Napdragon boss. After you beat it, it falls asleep. You can wake it up and fight it again.

Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications