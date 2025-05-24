Location of Aqua Marine in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Aqua Marine in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is a rare gemstone needed for Fledgling Miner quests and specific crafting recipes, particularly for the Blacksmith Life. To obtain it, you must mine from Iron Deposits and Blue Ore Deposits. Only the Amazing and Superior versions of these nodes yield this gem, and they are quite rare to find.

Your best bet of getting Aqua Marine is to head over to Lulab Forest on Faraway Island, where there’s a mining spot on the far northeast side of the forest. Just a heads up: this area is guarded by a level 30 dragon boss, so be ready to fight or run past it if you want to grab some ore without a fight. Let's look into it further.

How to get better at mining Aqua Marine in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Iron Ore deposits in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

Since Aqua Marine in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is tough to get, using Excellent Gathering helps a lot. This means hitting the ore node with a big, powerful strike to finish it off. Charged swings and skills from the Miner Life make this easier, but your pickaxe needs to be strong enough.

Leveling your Blacksmith Life can help you craft better pickaxes that deal more damage to these ores. Some tools even come with extra perks that boost your chances of getting rare gems like Aqua Marine. If you’re still struggling, you can boost your mining skill by practicing in places like Ginormosia or buy or craft food that helps improve your gathering ability before you go mining.

What you can do with Aqua Marine

Once you get your hands on Aqua Marine in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time, it’s useful for a few things. You’ll need it to craft items like the Aquamarine Ring, Azure Rose, and Blood Thirsty Table. Also, several quests later, the game will ask you to gather Aqua Marine to complete objectives. For example, some Fledgling-level Miner quests require you to bring in this gem to finish the task and level up.

That's all on obtaining Aqua Marine in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

