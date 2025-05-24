The Black Horse Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time becomes available once you begin exploring Ginormosia. It’s a much better option than the starter Camel and is useful for navigating forests and open areas more quickly. You must manually unlock it by finding a specific merchant and trading for it with a different in-game currency.

Here’s how to obtain the Black Horse Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

Ways to unlock Black Horse Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Whereabouts for The Don - Merchant (Image via LEVEL5 Inc./Youtuber/@FawnTasy Life)

Set up Base Camp in Ginormosia

You can’t get the Black Horse Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time right away. First, you must progress the main story enough to unlock Base Camp in Ginormosia. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to find the merchant who sells the item you need.

Find The Don (Merchant)

Interacting with The Don (Image via LEVEL5 Inc/Youtuber/@FawnTasy Life)

After Base Camp is set up, head southwest of Googlierre’s Tower. This is where you’ll first find The Don, a traveling merchant. When you meet him, he’ll ask whether you prefer vegetarian or non-vegetarian food. Your answer doesn’t affect anything — it’s just part of unlocking him.

After that, The Don becomes available on your map as a Merchant, shown with a bag icon.

Check for the Black Horse Saddle in his stock

The item you need is called Black Horse Saddle. It shows up under the “Other” tab when you open The Don’s trade menu. His stock changes often, so the item might not be there immediately. Keep checking back every time you see him.

Collect 30 Cashnuts

The Don doesn’t accept regular currency. To buy the Black Horse Saddle, you’ll need 30 Cashnuts. You can get Cashnuts by finding and shaking Leafe-s across the island. They’re small plant creatures that drop Cashnuts when approached. Once you collect 30, return to The Don.

Trade and equip the mount

Go back to The Don, open the trade menu, and go to the “Other” tab. Select Black Horse Saddle and press Exchange to complete the trade. Now, open the Weird Pad, go to Page 2 (press E on PC), and choose the Mount section. Select the Black Horse from your list to make it your active mount.

That's all about acquiring the Black Horse Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

