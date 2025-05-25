How to get Magma Ore in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Magma Ore in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is an important resource that you’ll need for crafting some of the stronger tools and weapons in the game. While it's not very rare, farming it does require knowing where to go and how to make the most of each deposit.
Here is a guide on getting Magma Ore in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.
How to obtain Magma Ore in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time
Unlocking the Miner Life
You can’t start mining until you’ve unlocked the Miner Life. It’s part of the Gathering group of Lives. You can either choose it at the start of your playthrough or unlock it later by going to the Guild Office. Once that’s done, equip your Pickaxe and switch to the Miner Life to start collecting different kinds of ore.
Locating Magma Ore
You’ll only find Magma Ore in specific places. These are the only spots where red-colored (magma-type) ore deposits appear:
- Level B2 in the mine — this is one of the earliest places where Magma Ore can show up.
- Moltana Wastes — head to the middle-north area of Ginormosia.
- Lava Caves — this area has multiple magma deposits deeper inside.
These red deposits are the ones you need. They usually stand out with a glowing red colour and are different from regular ore nodes.
Mining the right way
When you find a red deposit, make sure to use these methods for better results:
- Use Powerful Swings: This helps you break deposits faster and improves your chances of obtaining excellent drops, which means more Magma Ore for you. Just keep in mind that it uses more SP.
- Unlock the Sweet Spot skill: It costs 5 points. Once you have it, rotate around the deposit to locate the purple “Sweet” indicator. Hitting that spot deals more damage and speeds up the mining process.
Both methods will increase your mining efficiency while collecting Magma Ore in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.
