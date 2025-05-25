How do you increase Island Rating in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

In Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time, your Island Rating tells you how developed your island base is. You start at 1 star after Chapter 3 and can go all the way up to 5 stars. Improving this rating unlocks better perks, like making it easier to turn Strangelings into buddies at the Goddess Statue.
Here’s how to raise it in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.
Methods to increase Island Rating in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You cannot raise the Island Rating until after Chapter 3
First off, the Island Rating system doesn’t even show up until Chapter 3 is done. Once that’s cleared, you’ll unlock the feature and can finally begin working on raising your island score.
Read also: How to obtain Napdragon Cruiser Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time
What you need to do to increase Island Rating
1) Clear out all the debris
You’ll find piles of junk all over the island — logs, clutter, old stuff. Remove all of it. Some pieces require help from buddies, so make sure you’ve recruited enough before tackling the larger junk. This cleanup directly affects your rating.
2) Build different types of Infrastructure
To reach higher ratings, decorations alone won’t be enough. You must start adding infrastructure like bridges, buildings, and farms. You’ll unlock the option to build these by completing Bulletin Board Tasks at Base Camp.
3) Place furniture around the Island
Adding crafted items like benches, signs, and paths will help boost your rating, too. Furniture isn’t just for decoration — every item placed contributes a small amount to your Island Rating. You can get crafting recipes from the Carpenter and some other shops in town.
4) Upgrade your house two times
Your house needs to be upgraded twice. To do this, talk to Cooke in the Base Camp Guild. The upgrades cost Dosh, with the final one priced at 100,000 Dosh. Without these upgrades, you won’t hit the final rating level.
5) Build one farm
At least one farm must be built to qualify for a 5-star rating. This is part of the infrastructure count, but is also required specifically.
6) Complete the gallery
You’ll need to complete the Gallery, it’s a requirement for hitting 5 stars.
Why Island Rating matters
Raising your Island Rate helps you unlock Celestia’s Gifts more easily, which decreases the requirements for turning Strangelings into buddies. So not only does your island look better, but your progress with companions becomes smoother too.
Check out: How to obtain Blue Chests in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.