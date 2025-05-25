How to obtain Napdragon Cruiser Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

The Napdragon Cruiser Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is a bike-style mount that stands out because of how different it looks and works. It’s designed after the Napdragon and works great for traveling across rough areas. It can jump, move fast, and feels better than walking or using other basic mounts.

Here’s what you must do to get the Napdragon Cruiser Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

Ways to obtain the Napdragon Cruiser Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Napdragon Cruiser Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via LEVEL5 Inc)

Get the Napdragon Cruiser Blueprint

You’ll need a special recipe before crafting the mount. This blueprint is sold by The Don, a traveling merchant who won’t appear on your map until you find him once.

To find him:

Go south of Base Camp.

Head a bit southwest of Googlierre’s Tower.

When you talk to him, he’ll ask a question about food. Just answer it, and from then on, The Don will show up on your map as a seller.

The blueprint costs 80 Cashnuts, which you can obtain by:

Picking up Leafe-s scattered all around the world.

Finishing events and some challenges that reward you with them.

Keep collecting until you have enough to buy the blueprint.

Items needed to craft the Napdragon Cruiser

Once you’ve got the blueprint, you’ll need these exact materials to make the Cruiser:

80 Cashnuts – Already used to buy the blueprint.

– Already used to buy the blueprint. 4 Iron Ingots – You can buy these straight from the Materials Store on Faraway Island.

– You can buy these straight from the Materials Store on Faraway Island. 2 Fire Shards – Go to Banaan Cave, which is southwest of Mysteria’s Capital. Switch to Mining Life and find a level 20 crystal inside the cave. You’ll need high gathering power to break it.

– Go to Banaan Cave, which is southwest of Mysteria’s Capital. Switch to Mining Life and find a level 20 crystal inside the cave. You’ll need high gathering power to break it. 1 Beast Hide – This is also sold at the Materials Store on Faraway Island.

– This is also sold at the Materials Store on Faraway Island. Napdragon Cruiser Blueprint – Bought from The Don, as mentioned above.

Crafting the Napdragon Cruiser Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

To craft the mount, you must be in the Alchemist Life. It’s a Level 4 recipe, and you’ll need your tool power to be 250 or more.

Here’s how to meet that:

Equip better Alchemy tools.

Add Alchemy Buddies to your party — they boost your power.

Once you’re ready:

Go to any Alchemy Station.

Choose the Napdragon Cruiser recipe.

Hit “Craft Now”.

How to equip and ride the Napdragon Cruiser Mount in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

After crafting, go to a Weird Pad station. Open the Mounts menu and select the Napdragon Cruiser to set it as your default mount.

To ride it:

Switch: Press L

Press L PC: Press Z

Press Z Xbox: Press LB

Press LB PlayStation: Press L1

That's all about obtaining the Napdragon Cruiser Mount in Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time.

