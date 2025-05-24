Where to locate Healweed and Vitalweed in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Healweed and Vitalweed are among the first materials you’ll need in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time. Both are essential for early quests and alchemy crafting, but since they don’t appear on the map, it can be easy to overlook where they grow. Fortunately, once you reach the main island, finding them isn’t too difficult — if you know where to look.

Here’s how you can locate these materials in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

Steps to get Healweed and Vitalweed in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Healweed location and details

Healweed in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via LEVEL5 Inc)

This is typically found in grassy areas once you arrive at the main island and can restore 10 HP. You can start collecting them around Eternia Village and the Capital of Mysteria. These spots have plenty of them, so you don’t have to go far. Later on, you’ll also find it in Faraway Island and Ginormosia once those places open up.

You don’t need any tools to collect it — just walk up to the plant and grab it. This material is a part of the early request called A Painkilling Herb, which asks for three Healweed and rewards you with three SP Potions and 400 Dosh. It’s worth holding onto a few even if you’re not using them right away.

Vitalweed location and how to spot it

Vitalweed in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via LEVEL5 Inc)

Vitalweed grows in similar locations, but it’s somewhat easier to find in the Capital of Mysteria and can restore 20 HP. Look around the edges of the area, particularly near the borders. It appears slightly different from Healweed — it’s larger and has a duller color, but once you pick it up, it’ll show as blue in your inventory.

You might also find a few in Eternia Village, but Mysteria in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time has more of them.

Can you buy them?

Yes, both Healweed and Vitalweed can be purchased in stores for 30 Dosh each in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time. If you need them in bulk or simply prefer not to search, this is a convenient option. However, if you’re already exploring the map, it’s better to collect them as you go.

