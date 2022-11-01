How to change the name color in Modern Warfare 2 easily?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, bringing numerous upgrades and changes over its prequel. As fans of the series were making their way through one of the most anticipated titles of the year, they were quick to notice players with custom-colored clan tags.

This time around, Call of Duty has taken customization seriously and has added several options to tweak the game's various aspects to one's preference. One of the most intriguing such customization options lies in the ability to change a player's name color.

This article takes a closer look into the process of changing the color of one's name in Modern Warfare 2.

Everything fans need to know about changing name color in Modern Warfare 2

Changing one's name in the latest installment of Call of Duty is easy and can be achieved within a matter of seconds. You won't be needing any additional third-party software as this feature is built within the game, but simply remains hidden.

Colors come in the form of codes that you can apply in your clan tag section. This allows your name to stand out and makes recognizing it easy. Here's how you can go about changing colors:

1) First, turn on Modern Warfare 2 and head to the 'Edit Clan Tag' option. This can be found under the profile section, which is in the top right corner of your screen.

Accessing the Edit Clan tag option in MW2 (Image via Activision)

2) Here, insert the upward arrow button key (^), which is Shift+6 on PC.

3) Now, proceed to enter any single digit starting from 0 to 9, where each number is a color code. Then type the name of your clan without any spaces.

For example, if your clan tag is A2, then proceed to write "^3A2" (without the quotes). This will change your name to yellow.

Yellow colored name in MW2 (Image via Activision)

4) Press the 'Save' button and exit. The color profile will now be added to your name.

5) If you wish to remove it, simply remove all text from the Edit Clan tag section and proceed to save it.

This is all there is to know about changing the name color in Modern Warfare 2.

All custom color codes

Given below is a list of all the numerical and symbolic color codes for your Modern Warfare 2 profile:

Number codes:

^0 : Black

: Black ^1 : Red

: Red ^2 : Green

: Green ^3 : Yellow

: Yellow ^4 : Blue

: Blue ^5 : Light Blue

: Light Blue ^6 : Pink

: Pink ^7 : White

: White ^8 : Dark Blue

: Dark Blue ^9: Dark Red

Symbol codes:

Fullstop (.): Light Green

(.): Light Green Apostrophe (‘): Grey

(‘): Grey Asterisk (*): Purple

(*): Purple Percentage sign (%): Mint Green

(%): Mint Green Plus sign (+): Orange

(+): Orange Minus sign (-): Faded or Sky Blue

(-): Faded or Sky Blue Semicolon (;): Navy Blue

Changing name colors in the game is a fun activity for players to tinker with and adds to the customizability factor as well. Modern Warfare 2 is moving forward with various tweakable elements that can be observed within the game's graphical settings, UI, and Gunsmith 2.0 system.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Squad up with the world and play Experience the new era of Call of DutySquad up with the world and play #ModernWarfare2 today! Experience the new era of Call of Duty 🔥Squad up with the world and play #ModernWarfare2 today!

Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, featuring brand-new audio technologies, and advanced AI, which marks a new era for the Call of Duty series.

Poll : 0 votes