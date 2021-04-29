How to change user name in Free Fire without spending diamonds

While creating an account in Garena Free Fire, players have to choose a unique IGN or nickname. Later, they have an option to change it via spending diamonds or using a name change card (can be purchased for 29 diamonds + 200 guild tokens via the in-game store).

In Free Fire, the Regional Battle Season 7 has started, and it has the name change card as one of the free rewards that the players can earn. This article guides players on acquiring the card for free and changing their IGNs without spending diamonds.

How to change the name in Free Fire without spending diamonds

Free Fire Regional Battle S7 milestone rewards

As stated above, the newly added event in Free Fire offers users the opportunity to obtain a name change card. Users have to collect the required number of points in the Regional Battle to get the rewards. The exact specifics are as follows:

10 Points – Gold Royale Voucher

1000 Points – 100% Exp (7 days)

5000 Points – 3x Weapon Royale Vouchers

10000 Points – Name Change Card

20000 Points – Gloo Wall – Spirit

Hence, to obtain the name change card, players would have to collect 10000 points. Users can collect these points by playing casual or ranked BR (Battle Royale) or CS (Clash Squad) matches.

They will be receiving 150 points for every Booyah in BR mode. Meanwhile, they would be rewarded with 100 and 50 points for finishing in the second and third positions, respectively. Each kill will also give them 10 points. However, per kill in CS mode will net them five points, while they will get 25 points if victorious.

How to change the name using a name change card

Step 1: Open the profile section and tap on the icon located on the “Personal Name Badge.”

Click on the icon

Step 2: Next, select the icon which is present beside their existing names. A dialog box will appear, asking for a new IGN.

Tap on the button beside the existing name

Step 3: Enter the required nickname into the text field and click on the card icon to change the name using the name change card.

