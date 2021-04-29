Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7: How to play, free rewards and more details

Free Fire events are one of the best ways for players to obtain a variety of items at no cost.
The Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7 recently began and will run from 28 April to 28 May. This event provides players with an opportunity to get their hands on a 30-day trial of Silver Threat, the Silver Goddess bundles and the MP40 - Blazing Heart Gunskin series.
The rules of the event are provided in the image below:
This article provides a guide on how players can access the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7 and takes a look at the event's rewards and more.
Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7
How to play
Players can follow the steps given below to access the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7:
Step 1: Players should first open Free Fire and tap on the "Calendar" (events) icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.
Step 2: They should then navigate through the events tab and click on the "Regional Battle S7" section.
Step 3: Next, players should press the "GO TO" button and choose the required country. They can then press the “Select” button.
Free rewards
Here are the rewards in the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7 event, along with the respective rankings:
Weekly Individual
Week 1:
- Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)
- Top 5% - x3 Cube Fragment
- Top 10% - x500 Universal Fragment
- Top 25% - x3 Pet Food
Week 2:
- Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)
- Top 5% - x3 Cube Fragment
- Top 10% - x500 Universal Fragment
- Top 25% - x3 Pet Food
Week 3:
- Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)
- Top 5% - x3 Cube Fragment
- Top 10% - x500 Universal Fragment
- Top 25% - x3 Pet Food
Week 4:
- Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)
- Top 5% - x3 Cube Fragment
- Top 10% - x500 Universal Fragment
- Top 25% - x3 Pet Food
Seasonal Individual
Top 1% - MP40 - Flashing Spade (30D) and Tiger Suit (30D)
Top 5% - MP40 - Eternal Diamond (30D), Silver Threat (Top) (30D), Silver Threat (Bottom) (30D), Silver Threat (Shoes) (30D), Silver Threat (Mask) (30D)
Top 10% - MP40 - Blazing Heart (30D), Silver Goddess (Top) (30D), Silver Goddess (Bottom) (30D), Silver Goddess (Shoes) (30D), Silver Goddess (Mask) (30D).
Top 25% - Golden Blade (30D)
Top 50% - Weapon Royale Voucher
Seasonal Group
Rank #1 (Winning Region) - Diamond Royale Voucher x3
There are numerous other milestone rewards in the event. They are listed in the image below:
Players can check out the video below to learn more about the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7:
