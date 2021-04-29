Create
Notifications
×
Advertisement

Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7: How to play, free rewards and more details

Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7 has commenced (Image via Free Fire)
Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7 has commenced (Image via Free Fire)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

Free Fire events are one of the best ways for players to obtain a variety of items at no cost.

The Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7 recently began and will run from 28 April to 28 May. This event provides players with an opportunity to get their hands on a 30-day trial of Silver Threat, the Silver Goddess bundles and the MP40 - Blazing Heart Gunskin series.

The rules of the event are provided in the image below:

Rules of the event
Rules of the event

This article provides a guide on how players can access the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7 and takes a look at the event's rewards and more.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Lokesh Gamer in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio and more stats compared

Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7

How to play

Advertisement

Players can follow the steps given below to access the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7:

Step 1: Players should first open Free Fire and tap on the "Calendar" (events) icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: They should then navigate through the events tab and click on the "Regional Battle S7" section.

Press the Regional Battle S7 tab and click on the
Press the Regional Battle S7 tab and click on the 'GO TO' button

Step 3: Next, players should press the "GO TO" button and choose the required country. They can then press the “Select” button.

Also read: PK Parwez’s (PK Gamers) Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Free rewards

Here are the rewards in the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7 event, along with the respective rankings:

Weekly Individual

Advertisement
Weekly Individual
Weekly Individual

Week 1:

  • Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)
  • Top 5% - x3 Cube Fragment
  • Top 10% - x500 Universal Fragment
  • Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Week 2:

  • Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)
  • Top 5% - x3 Cube Fragment
  • Top 10% - x500 Universal Fragment
  • Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Week 3:

  • Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)
  • Top 5% - x3 Cube Fragment
  • Top 10% - x500 Universal Fragment
  • Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Week 4:

  • Top 1% - Tiger Suit (7D)
  • Top 5% - x3 Cube Fragment
  • Top 10% - x500 Universal Fragment
  • Top 25% - x3 Pet Food

Seasonal Individual

Seasonal Individual
Seasonal Individual

Top 1% - MP40 - Flashing Spade (30D) and Tiger Suit (30D)

Top 5% - MP40 - Eternal Diamond (30D), Silver Threat (Top) (30D), Silver Threat (Bottom) (30D), Silver Threat (Shoes) (30D), Silver Threat (Mask) (30D)

Top 10% - MP40 - Blazing Heart (30D), Silver Goddess (Top) (30D), Silver Goddess (Bottom) (30D), Silver Goddess (Shoes) (30D), Silver Goddess (Mask) (30D).

Top 25% - Golden Blade (30D)

Top 50% - Weapon Royale Voucher

Seasonal Group

Advertisement
Seasonal Group
Seasonal Group

Rank #1 (Winning Region) - Diamond Royale Voucher x3

There are numerous other milestone rewards in the event. They are listed in the image below:

Milestone rewards
Milestone rewards

Players can check out the video below to learn more about the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7:

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sooneeta in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and other stats compared

Published 29 Apr 2021, 11:13 IST
comments icon
Garena Free Fire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी