In Free Fire, the players set their name initially when they register their account and start playing the game for the first time. Once the name is set, they cannot change their name for free and are required to spend diamonds or use the rename card.

Many new users have little to no idea on how they can change their in-game name in Garena Free Fire. In this article, we provide you with a step by step guide to change the IGN.

How to change nickname in Free Fire: Step by step guide

It's a very straightforward technique to change the nickname in Free Fire. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, open Garena Free Fire and visit the profile section by pressing on the profile banner present on the top left corner.

Step 2: Press the ‘yellow notebook’ present below the banner.

Step 3: A dialogue box appears, prompting the users to enter the new name in the text field.

Step 4: After the players have entered the name of their desire, press on the button with diamonds. The name will be changed, and 390 diamonds will be deducted.

In case they have a rename card, a second button with a card symbol would also be present in the dialogue box. Press this button to change the name using the rename card.

The players can avail of the rename card using the ‘Guild Tokens.’ They also have an option to get a free rename card from the Regional Battle Season 3. They would have to collect a total of 10000 points to get the rename card for Free. Click here to read more about it.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks!

