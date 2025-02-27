How to change Palico voice and language in Monster Hunter Wilds

Palico voice and language customization in Monster Hunter Wilds adds a unique touch to your adventure, making your companion truly feel like your own. These furry allies not only assist you in battles but also add flavor to the narrative with their amusing dialogues.

Ad

If you’re curious about how to switch your Palico’s voice and language in MH Wilds, this guide has you covered with the details.

Steps to change Palico voice and language in Monster Hunter Wilds

Customizing Palico's voice in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hover to the Palico voice change option (Image via Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Monster Hunter Wilds offers a variety of voice options for your Palico, but they’re only available if you’ve turned off the Felyne Language setting. Here’s how to change your Palicos voice:

Ad

Trending

1) Setting Palico voice in Character creation

When you initially create your Palico, you are given two voice alternatives: one is more feminine in pitch, while the other is more masculine. You may also change the pitch using 10 levels to suit the personality of your Palico.

2) Changing Palico voice later in the game

If you wish to change your Palico voice after beginning the game, you may do so by going to any camp:

Ad

Step 1: Head to a camp and open your tent.

Head to a camp and open your tent. Step 2: Choose Change appearance.

Choose Change appearance. Step 3: Go to the Palico appearance menu and choose the voice of your choice.

The changes are immediate, giving your Palico a new sound.

3) With Palico edit vouchers

For even more personalization, Monster Hunter Wilds has Palico edit vouchers. Vouchers enable you to alter your Palico voice from the save data select screen. Remember that:

Each voucher is a one-time use item.

Vouchers cost $2.99 each.

Ad

Changing Palico language in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hover to the language change option for Palico (Image via Capcom)

Your Palico’s speech can be set right from the start during the character creation process. Here’s how you can do it:

Ad

1) Choosing Felyne in Character creation

You can decide whether your Palico communicates using the Felyne Language on the character creation screen. If you toggle on the Felyne option, your Palico will use cat-like expressions and sounds throughout your journey. On the other hand, if you turn this option off, your Palico will speak in the same speech as the rest of the game’s dialogues.

However, if you’re not satisfied with your initial choice, don’t worry — you can change it later. Here’s how:

Ad

Step 1: Open the Options menu in the game.

Open the in the game. Step 2: Navigate to the Audio tab.

Navigate to the tab. Step 3: At the bottom of the Audio settings, you’ll find the option to change the Palico language. Simply toggle it to your preferred choice.

2) Changing Palico's speech at camps

You can also change your Palico’s speech from any camp in Monster Hunter Wilds. Here’s what you must do:

Step 1: Head to any camp and enter your tent.

Head to any camp and enter your tent. Step 2: Choose the Change appearance option.

Choose the option. Step 3: Go to the Palico appearance menu, where you can adjust the Felyne setting.

Ad

This change takes effect immediately, letting you enjoy a fresh interaction style with your Palico.

Choose wisely, as these are limited resources meant for dedicated customization.

Check out: Monster Hunter Wilds review: A True Charged Slash that didn't miss

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.