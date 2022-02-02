How to change Rotom's form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is packed with content. The game recently brought back Rotom, the Plasma Pokemon, who was introduced in Pokemon: Diamond and Pearl.

In this new game, the creature can change forms and movelists through special items. Rotom lacks the ability to evolve, but instead possesses motors of multiple electronic devices to change moves.

How to change Rotom in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Rotom can be changed through the use of several expensive items.

His form can be changed the in following way:

Purchase a Mechanical Item from Ginter, who will appear outside the Galaxy HQ

There are five items, all starting with the word Mechanical: the Box, Tub, Cabinet, Pinwheel, and Circular Saw. Each of these will be delivered to the player's home upon purchase.

Have Rotom interact with any of the items in question and it will gain a new subtype and new moves.

By re-acquainting Rotom with different electronics, the player can add new moves to their team and face challenges with proper tools.



Although the items are very expensive, they do provide a helpful addition to the team.

What are the items and what do they do?

Each Mechanical Item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a household electronic that gives a hint to what power they provide.

The different items are as follows:

The Mechanical Box is a microwave that costs 10,000 Pokemon Dollars. It allows Rotom to take on a Fire-type and use moves such as Overheat.

The Mechanical Tub is a Washing Machine that confers water power upon Rotom. It's available for one day at the cost of $20,000, and allows Rotom to use Hydro Pump.

The Mechanical Cabinet is a refrigerator that grants Ice powers, allowing Rotom to use Blizzard for only $20,000.

The Mechanical Pinwheel is an oddly named desk fan. It grants Rotom the flying type move Air Slash and the Flying subtype.

The Mechanical Circular Saw is the most expensive item at $40,000. This item is a lawnmower that grants Rotom the Grass-type move Leaf Storm.

Some of these mixtures are extremely rare in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. There aren't a lot of dual-type Pokemon to choose from, making the massive price tag of the Mechanical Items an interesting value proposition.

Rotom is a fascinating Pokemon who can serve a ton of roles on any team.

Edited by Saman