Although it took quite a while, Insomniac Games has finally added the ability to change the time of day in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The feature comes as part of the game's latest update, which not only allows you to switch the time of day but also tweak Peter's tendril colors, and replay missions. It also comes with the New Game+ mode.

While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 takes place in a sprawling open-world New Your City, with plenty of iconic locations for players to explore, it, surprisingly enough, didn't feature a dynamic time of day. Instead, the time of day changes based on the progression of the main story.

That said, with the latest update installed, you can now freely change the time of day when free-roaming through the streets of New York in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Here's how.

Step-by-step guide on how to change the time of day in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The process of changing the time of day is fairly straightforward and doesn't require too much fiddling around with the menus. However, it comes with a catch. You see, you can only change the time of day after you complete all the main story missions.

The option to change the time of day in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Here's how you can change the time of day in Marvel's Spider-Man 2:

Once you update the game to the latest version (1.002.000), boot it up and load a save file.

Make sure you have completed the main story on the save file selected.

During free-roam, press the options button on the DualSense controller and head to Gameplay settings.

button on the DualSense controller and head to settings. Under the Gameplay settings, select Time of day.

Much like the ability to swap tendril colors, the ability to change the time of day isn't available to you right off the bat on a fresh playthrough. Instead, it can only be done post-game and applies exclusively to side quests, open-world activities, and free-roaming segments.

Once you start a mission, whether it be via New Game+ or the newly added replay missions option, the time of day will be reset to default. For most players, the default time of day will feel just fine. However, for players looking to spice up their end-game exploration segments, this option to change the time of day works wonders.

Also, I personally find the ability to change the time of day very handy for taking some really scenic screenshots using the in-game photo mode.