How to change your username in Tower of Fantasy

There may come a time when a Tower of Fantasy player finds themselves wanting to change their username. It happens in gaming quite often that players decide to rebrand themselves and move forward with a completely new name. The reason could be that the one they originally chose was rushed, had a typo, or wasn't as flattering as a new username could be.

Whatever the case is, a username is unique to each player. Those in Tower of Fantasy are given the opportunity to select a new one at any time in the Shop, but it does come at a cost.

How to pick a new username in Tower of Fantasy

A look at the Identity Update Card in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

There's no cooldown or limit to the number of times players can change their name. It will get pretty costly, however, if someone keeps constantly picking a new one.

That is because getting a new username costs 300 Dark Crystals. This currency doesn't find itself in the pockets of free-to-play users when compared to those who have opened their wallets to Tower of Fantasy.

Still, if changing the username is on the list of things to do, it isn't hard to find the in-game section. Here's how to do it:

Mobile players can tap on the Shop icon in the right corner of the screen. PC players will need to hold down the Alt key and click on the Shop with their mouse.

This will open up the Shop section with all sorts of goodies to purchase.

Look for the tab of popular items labeled "HOT."

In there, locate the Identity Update Card item and confirm the use of 300 Dark Crystals to buy it.

Enter a new username when prompted, and it will be updated immediately.

Players just need to make sure there are enough Dark Crystals available to spend on all the updates.

How to get Dark Crystals in Tower of Fantasy

A total of 300 Dark Crystals can be a lot for players who don't have money to spend. Aside from straight-up purchasing the currency, though, there are a few ways to earn it.

Mostly done in-game, the said ways should at least give players enough to update their username:

Twitch Drops are available till August 14 and will grant some Dark Crystals

Complete daily tasks that have Dark Crystals listed as the reward

Complete missions, achievements, and story elements that list Dark Crystals as the reward

The Chronicle is an area to check story progress, and many milestones offer Dark Crystals

Supply chests all over the map may provide Dark Crystals if opened

It might take a while for players to grind through the story and gather the number of Dark Crystals needed to purchase anything substantial, so players should try and pick a good username the first time they're doing it.

