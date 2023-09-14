How to check Genshin Impact Stellar Journey stats for progress, exploration, and collections

If you want to check out your Genshin Impact progress, HoYoLAB's Stellar Journey is an incredibly useful feature for you to use. It is imperative to mention that you should use the official app for this feature. Using the desktop website will bring up a QR code for you to scan, further complicating things since you will likely be using a phone.

Stellar Journey is pretty intuitive to use, although some Genshin Impact players may need assistance in getting started. This guide shows you how to check your in-game progress via the HoYoLAB app. If you haven't done so, get that app from the App Store or Play Store.

What to do to check your Genshin Impact stats via Stellar Journey

Do you see this on your HoYoLAB app? (Image via HoYoverse)

First, you must have the HoYoLAB app on your mobile device. Once you boot it up and log in to your HoYoverse account, it's time to figure out where Stellar Journey is. On the home page, you should see a button titled "Travel Retrospective." Tap on it to be brought to the Stellar Journey page.

Note: If you don't see Travel Retrospective, make sure to look it up in the HoYoLAB app. A few of the searches will include a hyperlink to the web event.

Using Stellar Journey to see progress, exploration, and collectibles

You tap on "Enter" to get started (Image via HoYoverse)

Pick the server you usually play on, and then check if your character name is there. If everything looks correct, tap on the confirm button. Afterward, press the Select button below the giant Enter button in the middle of the screen.

Pick any date you'd like. Doing so will compare how much you've collected between then and now. You can check up to the last 90 days of your progress in Genshin Impact with Stellar Journey.

You can view plenty of content, such as any outfits you've unlocked (Image via HoYoverse)

Just scroll up and down to see whatever you fancy. There will be several different pages for you to see. For example, you can view:

Characters: This includes new ones in your selected time frame and everybody you own.

This includes new ones in your selected time frame and everybody you own. New outfits: Any new costumes you got (like Kaeya's from 3.8) could be shown here.

Any new costumes you got (like Kaeya's from 3.8) could be shown here. World Exploration: All regions' progress is recorded here, including Fontaine.

All regions' progress is recorded here, including Fontaine. Resource Data: How much Mora, Primogems, and Resin you've received are recorded here. This section also has a breakdown of where you got Primogems or used Resin.

How much Mora, Primogems, and Resin you've received are recorded here. This section also has a breakdown of where you got Primogems or used Resin. Adventure Experiences: This includes how many days you were active, Commissions you've done, and other miscellaneous details.

This includes how many days you were active, Commissions you've done, and other miscellaneous details. Your Footprints: This is basically a summary of the previous pages.

You can tap Share Long Image on the bottom of Your Footprints to get some free 20,000 Mora. Feel free to check out your Genshin Impact accomplishments from the last three months or just check something smaller, like what you did yesterday.

The main purpose of using Stellar Journey is to show your Genshin Impact progress to your friends or if you wish to analyze your current account's Primogems, characters, and more. Hopefully, this guide helps you find what you are looking for.

