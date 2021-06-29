How to check K/D & in-game stats in Call of Duty: Warzone

Competitive games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and Valorant survive on players' fighting spirit. They aim to take their game to the next level and better their skills through a learning curve by investing hours into these games.

Warzone has a highly competitive environment. Players initially complained about the matchmaking process that Activision uses for Verdansk because most players found it flawed. Skill Based Matchmaking raised the bar for players on a winning streak, making the lobbies harder by matching them with better-skilled players and thus making it challenging to keep the streak running.

Competition is always segregated via stats, and Warzone stats can clearly show how good a player is on Verdansk. Most gamers compare their stats with the pros or the leaderboard holders to understand how large the skill gap is.

There are two main ways to view stats and K/D in Warzone. One method is to view them in-game, and the other takes the help of a third-party website for a more comprehensive and detailed analysis.

Check in-game stats via internal tracking in Warzone

With this method, players can check their stats in Warzone and compare their numbers with those on their friend's list.

Users must go to Barracks in the main menu

They may click on records to check personal stats from past games

Players can choose the kind of stat they want to view. The options are Scores, Kills, Wins, and Plunder.

They could change the filter to Friends to compare stats with squadmates or other known regulars in Warzone

Another method to check Warzone stats is to go to COD Warzone Tracker, a dedicated site to track all player stats in Verdansk. They also provide stats for other popular multiplayer games.

Screenshot of a Warzone leaderboard (Image via COD Warzone Tracker)

Players must enter their Activision or BattleNet username. If they play using a console, then the respective credentials for that particular platform. The site will provide all the details, from K/D to wins, and rank the players accordingly.

