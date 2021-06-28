Call of Duty: Warzone unleashes new RC-XD bug that freezes players in Rebirth Island

COD Warzone has been a huge hit among FPS Battle Royale fans since it first came out in 2020. While it definitely has a huge community playing it every day, Warzone is infamous for its bugs and glitches.

All major updates are filled with bugs that compel Raven Software to release another minor update to address all that went wrong with the first one. For example, soon after the release of Season 4, players discovered a ReD Door in the Salt Mines that killed players who ran into it. While it was a non-interactive door, they were not supposed to send players to the Gulag for touching it.

When Raven Software attempted to fix it, another bug popped up, but this time it was not on Verdansk. Instead, a Rebirth Island player on Warzone had to sacrifice himself simply for deploying an RC-XD car.

A clip posted on the Call of Duty Warzone subreddit showed how this bug was ruining the gaming experience in Warzone. The player with the RC-XD killstreak activated deployed the remote control bomb car by sitting down in a car. Immediately the screen turned to the monitor camera for the RC-XD, as it normally does.

However, after the kill was made and the car was destroyed, the animation came back to the control, and the player was frozen in that position with the control blocking his screen.

RC-XD bug latest among multiple others in Warzone

Warzone has been a hub for multiple bugs, some of them being absolutely game-breaking, making players either quit or die because they can no longer play with the bug active.

The RC-XD bug is similar to those game-breaking buds, as is visible from the Reddit post above. However, there is no intel on why this bug happened as there was nothing unnatural in how the player deployed the killstreak in the match. Nonetheless, Raven Software is usually swift with their Warzone bug fixes.

