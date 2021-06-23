COD Warzone: Raven Software updates Season 4 Patch Notes inclusive of overpowered MG 82 nerf

COD Warzone Season 4 is live, and with the massive update came a number of surprises. While most players like the Battle Pass and new cosmetic items, the main surprise was in the weapons.

COD Warzone has added three new weapons this season: C58 assault rifle, MG 82 LMG and a Nail Gun. However, out of these three, one stood out prominently. MG 82 started giving all Warzone players serious nightmares and reminded them of the return of the Bruen meta.

MG 82 had an insane time to kill, and with the advantage of the large magazine, it can wipe out squads with ease. Damage output on the weapon was tremendous and it did not take rocket science to guess that Raven Software had once again released a broken weapon in the game. MG 82 has almost no recoil and the range is incredible as well.

Furthermore, this weapon was added to the ground loot in Verdansk, and therefore any Warzone player can pick up such an overpowered weapon. The skill level would not matter, as no other gun could compete with it.

Raven Software nerfs MG 82 swiftly after Warzone Season 4 launch

24 hours after the launch of the weapon, Raven Software announced that they would nerf it soon. On June 23rd, they updated the June 18th Patch Notes with nerfs for the MG 82.

🛠️ A #Warzone update is going live soon!



Includes balance changes to the MG 82 (BOCW), several bug fixes, and a comment on Perks.



The Season Four patch notes have been updated (see June 22nd): https://t.co/lL99ezRul4 pic.twitter.com/x0iEaKriKN — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 22, 2021

Here are all the balance changes that have been integrated into the MG 82 LMG:

Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 29

Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 27

Maximum Damage range decreased by 20%

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3 to 1.2

Upper Chest multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Extremities multiplier decreased from 1 to .9

Vertical and Horizontal Recoil increased

Raven Software has also announced that they are going to keep a close eye on the Nail Gun because there have been complaints that it is killing faster than it should. If the Nail Gun turns out to be a problem, players can expect that the devs to nerf it swiftly. The June 22nd Patch Notes also included some minor bug fixes.

Edited by Gautham Balaji