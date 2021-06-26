COD Warzone brings unexpected change to Riot Shield in Verdansk

Call of Duty Warzone is currently in Season 4 and since the launch of the new season, it hasn't been a smooth ride for the title.

Aside from bugs and glitches, Raven Software released an overpowered weapon in Verdansk and offered it to all players by adding it to the ground loot.

MG 82 LMG was nerfed a couple of days after its launch but with that came an unexpected change to one of Warzone's most beloved and hated items - the Riot Shield.

There are clearly two types of players in Warzone, ones that use the shield and others who detest it with a passion. Nonetheless, players have to live with the existence of this unique weapon in the game.

While most Warzone players would not even consider the Riot Shield as a usable weapon, there are some who would want to erase their memories of dying at the hands of an opponent using one. Riot Shield kills are one of the most disrespectful ways to eliminate enemies in Verdansk.

However, with the update that arrived on June 24th, things are going to change in Verdansk for players who drop in and look for a shield.

Riot Shield is "temporarily removed" from Warzone ground loot

The June 24 bug fix was a surprise for Riot Shield lovers as Raven Software declared that the infamous weapon would no longer be available as a Verdansk ground loot item.

Therefore, players can only use this item if they equip it in their loadouts. Raven Software has provided no information as to why they have taken this step. However, with the announcement stating the shield has been "temporarily removed," it means players can hope for its return in the future. Having said that, the duration of this removal is unknown.

🛠️ A #Warzone update is going live now!



Includes changes to the Dirt Bike audio, removal of the Riot Shield from ground loot, and several bug fixes.



The Season Four patch notes have been amended (see June 24th): https://t.co/Dyb3rfC7qJ pic.twitter.com/UXBo7s1vGX — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 24, 2021

The patch notes do mention that players can still loot the item from crates, so Riot Shield users need not be entirely distressed about not having any cover from their favorite item in Verdansk.

With a bit of luck in a hot drop location, they might just find a couple of shields to carry them to victory.

