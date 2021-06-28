Call of Duty: Annoying Warzone bug does not allow players to complete bounty contracts

Call of Duty: Warzone players have almost reached tipping point in frustration. Season 4 has been filled with bugs and glitches that ruined the player experience in Verdansk. Even Rebirth Island regulars have faced bugs with kill streaks like the RC-XD that freeze the player and make them a sitting duck for the enemy to come and eliminate.

After releasing a broken MG-82 LMG in Warzone, Raven Software has been busy solving problems in Verdansk. A lot of bug fixes have already been released but things only seem to be getting out of hand in Warzone.

New bug refuses to complete bounty contract in Warzone

Twitch streamer its_iron faced a unique bug during a recent stream which involved a bounty target. Like any normal squad match in Verdansk, the streamer and his friends picked up a bounty contract and set out on a heli to find the target and send the player to the gulag.

The unfortunate part is that the squad was able to eliminate the target and send him to the Gulag, but the bounty contract was not completed and it kept popping up on the screen. Upon opening the map, the bounty could be seen in Gulag, outside the map.

its_irons spots the bounty in the Gulag/ Screenshot via Twitch

This meant the contract was not completed and the squad did not get their money. While this is not a game-breaking bug, it is one that will annoy players a lot as it puts them at a tactical disadvantage. Securing a bounty is not always the easiest stunt to pull off, even with a whole squad, as the enemy squad is also aware of the incoming attack.

Furthermore, it involves the use of equipment and tacticals that can be replenished with in-game cash, which this bug stops the squad from earning.

“Our bounty is in the Gulag, heck yeah! Glad this game is bug-free," was all its_irons could say sarcastically during his stream.

Players can expect a hotfix for this bug soon from the developers.

