How to check if the Lost Ark servers are down

Lost Ark has swiftly become one of the most popular games of the year, immediately garnering a considerable fanbase. With immediate and massive success, the free-to-play MMORPG launched in North America and Europe.

The huge success has been far from perfect, however. As the game expands its player base far beyond possible, there have been some substantial growing pains.

Checking Lost Ark servers

Lost Ark @playlostark



Read for details.

bit.ly/3uJexWZ We’re working as quickly as possible to set up an entirely new region of servers in Europe. We understand lengthy queue times may persist and will need time to help accommodate all players to get in game.Read for details. We’re working as quickly as possible to set up an entirely new region of servers in Europe. We understand lengthy queue times may persist and will need time to help accommodate all players to get in game.Read for details.bit.ly/3uJexWZ https://t.co/s2fUKrWxbT

Players struggling with connection issues can use various online options to check the server status. Amazon provides several online resources to inform players of which servers are still functioning.

The official Lost Ark Server Status page can be found here. This online resource is updated regularly to reflect the many available servers' current status. The page will label servers as either good, busy, full, or under maintenance.

Good servers will function normally, with a manageable number of players that run smoothly most of the time. Busy servers are accessible but likely packed. Some wait time may occur, but a player can probably enjoy that server.

A full server will require the player to wait for free space before joining. This will drastically increase queue times and make gameplay within the server more difficult. Servers under maintenance will not be accessible.

Lost Ark's official social media outlet will consistently update ongoing server issues. This is less frequent and features much other information that will not help players get into a game quicker.

The game's recent expansion has been rife with a variety of server issues. For example, Europe's servers have been busy, full, or down for the game's first several days.

With nineteen servers available to players in Europe, it reflects poorly on the game that most people in this massive region can't play. There are twenty-two servers available to players in North America, which have been spotty but ultimately functional.

Server issues in Lost Ark

Lost Ark @playlostark At 6:45pm PT/2:45am UTC we will be restarting the following servers.



‣ Kadan

‣ Zinnervale

‣ Wei

‣ Inanna

‣ Thaemine

‣ Antares

‣ Ninevah



The downtime should be very short. Thank you for your patience. At 6:45pm PT/2:45am UTC we will be restarting the following servers.‣ Kadan‣ Zinnervale‣ Wei‣ Inanna‣ Thaemine‣ Antares‣ NinevahThe downtime should be very short. Thank you for your patience.

Hotfixes have been shared. These often occur at inopportune times for gameplay and briefly bring the server to a halt. These will likely taper off as the game continues to be fixed.

The game does have a variety of servers, meaning that immediately changing servers can fix the issue. This will allow many players to try repeatedly until they find a working server.

The game routinely restarts the servers for maintenance and other issues. Updates on which servers are currently down can typically be found on the game's online resources.

