How to check ping & FPS in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is an immensely popular battle royale game with a substantial user base. To get the best experience and enjoy the game to the fullest, however, players must have good FPS and decent ping.

These two are the determining factors for ensuring smooth gameplay. Hence, some players wish to monitor their FPS and ping during matches.

In this article, we discuss how players can check the FPS and ping in PUBG Mobile.

How to check ping and FPS in PUBG Mobile

Ping

Ping is present in the bottom left corner

Ping refers to the network latency between the client and the server. Low ping is essential to have a lag-free experience, and this figure is visible on the bottom left corner of the screen. Users can check their ping at any point of time during a game.

FPS

Settings in PUBG Mobile, where players can set the Frame Rate

FPS or Frame Rate determines how smoothly the game will run on the device. In PUBG Mobile, players have the option of setting this; however, this is also based on the capacity of the phone. There is no direct way to measure the exact FPS in the game, which doesn't have the features to monitor FPS.

Several mobile manufactures provide users with their utility services to check the FPS in the game — like Game Turbo in Xiaomi/Redmi phones and Perf Z and Gamebooster for Samsung devices.

Game Turbo displaying FPS

There are several third-party applications which show the FPS in the game as well. However, it is never recommended to use any such applications.

If players are facing lag in the game, they can click here to figure out the various ways to fix the issue.