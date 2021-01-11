How to choose the best Free Fire sensitivity settings for 2 GB RAM Android devices

Free Fire is one of the most prominent titles on the mobile platform. The game, as of late, has seen an enormous boost in its active user base.

This title incorporates a lot of weapons. Notwithstanding, the robust recoil of specific weapons makes it hard for players to aim. Thus, they should enhance the game's sensitivity settings to get the best recoil control.

However, the sensitivity setting varies from device to device. This article states the best such settings in Free Fire for 2 GB RAM smartphones.

Also read: Free Fire: 3 best characters in the game

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for 2 GB RAM devices

The settings given below will diminish the recoil of weapons and offer the best sensitivity to get quick and accurate headshots.

Best sensitivity settings for 2 GB RAM phones

General: 100

Red Dot: 90

2X Scope: 80

4X Scope: 70

AWM Scope: 42

Players can follow these steps to change the sensitivity settings:

Advertisement

They can open Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to load.

They must then navigate to the Settings symbol at the upper right corner of the screen and tap it.

Another menu tab will appear.

Users can tap the Sensitivity tab on the left-hand side of the screen.

Then, they can apply the settings referenced above.

To turn into a skilled player in Free Fire takes a great deal of training and time. Unless one goes through hours playing the game, he/she can't accomplish the degree of flawlessness that is needed.

Numerous players tragically ignore the sensitivity settings of the game. It allows them to control weapon recoil and mobility in-game.

Tips for utilizing the sensitivity accurately

For accurate headshots, it is highly recommended that players aim at the opponent's body first. They can then slightly slide the aim upwards, which will automatically bring the aim to the opponent's head.

The sensitivity plays a significant role in auto-aiming the crosshair. It brings auto-aim to the head, giving a precise kill with a headshot.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The sensitivity settings vary from device to device and may not be the same for every individual device. This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer, and players can make necessary tweaks if needed.