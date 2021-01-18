How to choose the best Free Fire sensitivity settings for 4GB RAM Android devices

Free Fire is one of the most prominent titles on the mobile platform. The game now boasts 500 million+ downloads on the Google Play Store and has a massive player base all over the world.

The title features a number of weapons. However, the recoil of certain weapons makes it impossible for players to play with them. So, players are always on the lookout for the best sensitivity settings that the game can offer to provide the best recoil control for most of the guns.

The sensitivity settings, however, differ from device to device. This article shares the most optimum sensitivity settings in Free Fire for 4GB RAM devices.

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings in 4GB RAM devices for lesser recoil

The settings given below will reduce the recoil of weapons and offer the best sensitivity to get quick and accurate kills.

Sensitivity settings in Free Fire for 4GB RAM devices

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 87

4X Scope: 81

AWM Scope: 45

Players can follow these steps to change the sensitivity settings:

Step 1: Players have to run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Step 2: They can then navigate to the Settings icon present at the top right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 3: A new menu tab will appear; users can click on the Sensitivity tab on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: They can then apply the settings mentioned above.

Best tips for playing with the new sensitivity

Once the sensitivity has been applied in the game, players must aim at the opponent's body. They must slide up the weapon after they've aimed down, and the crosshair will immediately target the enemy's head.

This action makes the crosshair automatically aim at the opponent's head, killing him/her instantly with an auto headshot.

Players must get accustomed to the new sensitivity for a few days. They must practice on the training grounds with the new sensitivity, which isn't very difficult to master.

Disclaimer: The auto headshot sensitivity settings are unique to a player, and these settings may vary from player to player. However, players can always change the settings according to their preferences.

