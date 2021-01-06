How to choose the best Free Fire sensitivity settings for accurate headshots in 2021

Free Fire is one of the most popular titles on the mobile platform. The game has recently seen a tremendous surge in its active user base.

The title features a plethora of weapons. These weapons are often challenging for beginners to master. Also, the heavy recoil of some weapons makes it hard for players to aim, resulting in losing the fights.

Headshots are an effective way to one-shot kill enemies. This article shares the best sensitivity settings for accurate auto headshots.

Auto Headshot settings in Free Fire

The settings given below will altogether lessen the recoil of the weapons. This will offer the best affectability to secure accurate headshots with speedy reflexes.

Sensitivity settings in Free Fire

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 64

AWM Scope: 35

Players can follow these steps to change the sensitivity settings:

Run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear. Navigate to the Settings icon present at the top right corner of the screen and tap on it. A new menu tab will appear. Click on the Sensitivity tab on the left-hand side of the screen. Apply the settings mentioned above.

Tips to land accurate headshots

After following the sensitivity settings in the game, players can aim at the body of the opponent. After aiming down, they can slide the weapon upwards. The crosshair will aim automatically at the head of the enemy.

This movement brings an auto-aim down to the head, giving an accurate kill with an auto headshot. This isn't extremely difficult to master, and is easily accomplishable by practicing on the training grounds.

The auto headshot sensitivity settings are unique to a player, and these settings may vary from player to player. However, the players can always change the settings according to their preferences.