How to choose the best Free Fire sensitivity settings in PC Emulators

Garena Free Fire is already one of the most popular titles worldwide and is mostly known for its unique features and gameplay mechanics. The game offers an immersive experience for players and is not limited to mobile devices.

Free Fire can also be played via emulators. Emulators are PC software that allows users to run any mobile game on the PC. Hence, Free Fire can also be played in any of the emulators available on the internet.

Sensitivity settings are one of the most important aspects of any battle royale game, and Free Fire is no exception. Players often find it difficult to find their optimum sensitivity settings on emulators.

This article shares detailed sensitivity tweaks that players can follow to get the best results.

Note: There are tons of emulators available, and each one of them has varied adjustments along with variable DPI and sensitivity in every mouse. Hence, this sensitivity info is a generalized view and can vary from device to device.

Best sensitivity settings for Free Fire in PC emulators

Before changing the sensitivity settings, players need to tweak a few games to get the best outcome.

Step 1: Run Free Fire and then head to the main menu.

Image via Bluestacks

Step 2: Tap on the Settings icon present at the screen's extreme top right-hand corner.

Image via Bluestacks

Step 3: In the 'Settings' tab, players need to go to the “Controls” section, and make sure the following two parameters are set as follows:

Aim precision: Default

Left Fire Button: Scope only

After making these two changes, players can now quickly get a quick scope and accurate scope of precision on the battlefield.

Following is a list of sensitivity settings that players may follow for lesser recoil and optimum results

Best sensitivity settings for PC emulators (Image via Free Fire)

General: 95

Red Dot: 90

2X Scope: 87

4X Scope: 81

AWM Scope: 56

Free Look: 80

Players can make these changes by navigating to the 'sensitivity' tab present under the Settings section in Free Fire.

These sensitivity recommendations will hopefully help players to be more precise and accurate while playing.

This is a high-sensitivity setting, mostly apt for quick reflexes.

