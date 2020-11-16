How to choose the best sensitivity settings in COD Mobile?

COD Mobile has created hype all over the world since its launch in 2019. The game offers a great Multiplayer mode along with a Battle Royale mode to its players.

One of the most crucial aspects of COD Mobile and that of all the other Battle Royale games is the right sensitivity settings. The sensitivity settings of a player determines his/her performance on the virtual ground and has effective consequences on the recoil controlling of the weapons.

COD Mobile’s default controls and sensitivity settings are good enough for beginners. This article shares the best-optimized sensitivity settings, which will help the players to excel in their gameplay.

Best sensitivity settings for every mode in COD Mobile

Here are some of the best tips to follow while choosing the sensitivity settings in COD Mobile:

Sensitivity Tab

The first option in the sensitivity tab of COD Mobile is the Rotation Mode; players are advised to keep it as Fixed. The Sensitivity Switch should be kept as Switch While opening ADS, and the Sensitivity Presets should be kept as Custom.

Sensitivity settings for the Multiplayer mode:

Multiplayer mode

Camera sensitivity for Multiplayer mode are as follows:

Standard sensitivity: 65

ADS sensitivity: 88

Tactic scope sensitivity: 129

Sniper scope sensitivity: 82

Firing sensitivity for Multiplayer mode:

Standard sensitivity: 70

ADS sensitivity: 88

Tactic scope sensitivity: 125

Sniper scope sensitivity: 88

Gyroscope sensitivity:

Third-person sensitivity: 95

FPP View turning Sensitivity: 75

Optics: 35

Tactical scope sensitivity: 30

3x tactical scope: 25

4x tactical scope: 20

Sniper scope sensitivity: 20

6x tactical scope: 15

8x tactical scope: 9

Sensitivity settings for the Battle Royale mode:

Battle Royale mode

Best Camera sensitivity for the Battle Royale mode:

Third-person sensitivity: 85

FPP view turning sensitivity: 55

Optics: 90

Tactic scope sensitivity: 80

3x tactical scope: 60

4x tactical scope: 55

Sniper scope sensitivity: 48

Firing sensitivity for the Battle Royale mode:

Third-person sensitivity: 75

FPP view turning sensitivity: 65

Optics: 90

Tactic scope sensitivity: 89

3x tactical scope: 48

4x tactical scope: 50

Sniper scope sensitivity: 35

Best gyroscope settings for the Battle Royale mode:

Third-person sensitivity: 98

FPP View turning Sensitivity: 75

Optics: 35

Tactical scope sensitivity: 30

3x tactical scope: 24

4x tactical scope: 20

Sniper scope sensitivity: 25

6x tactical scope: 15

8x tactical scope: 7

Disclaimer: The sensitivity settings differ from each device, and what may be the best option in sensitivity for one in COD Mobile may not be the same for other players in the game.