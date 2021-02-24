How to choose the best sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Season 17

PUBG Mobile Season 17 challenges players to grind more and eventually rank up to the higher tiers. One beneficial aspect they can look into is choosing the best sensitivity settings.

Sensitivity settings deal with how players can aim at enemies during matches. It is crucial to know the best settings so they can fully master the battle royale shooting extravaganza.

Here's how players can choose the best sensitivity settings in Season 17.

PUBG Mobile camera sensitivity settings

The first thing players can look through whenever they open the sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile is the camera sensitivity settings. The one below is for the free-look type.

Image via PUBG Mobile

It is highly advisable for players to set the stats around the settings given above. Setting the camera visuals is very important as it serves as the player's eyes at all times during the game.

If their vision does not suit their comfort level, it can ruin their gaming experience, leading to a potential loss and ranking down.

Image via PUBG Mobile

These are the recommended sensitivity settings for the actual camera to provide a more in-depth focus, especially when players need to look around more to find loots, enemies, and other aspects.

These settings can also be the best when it comes to players that are riding a vehicle.

PUBG Mobile ADS sensitivity settings

Gamers also need to note their ADS sensitivity settings, mainly when they are engaged in combat. Moving and escaping from the enemies are necessary for players to survive longer in a PUBG Mobile match.

Image via PUBG Mobile

Often during combat, players tend to move freely but are also unaware of their visuals. But with the recommended ADS sensitivity settings above, they can explore the area in a more calculated manner, be it close or long-distance encounters.

PUBG Mobile gyroscope sensitivity settings

Finally, the gyroscope sensitivity settings are vital because of their grasp when it comes to the tilt camera angles present during a PUBG Mobile game.

Image via PUBG Mobile

Players need to know how they are set since it will help them maintain the proper orientation on the map. For the game, it's the actual area where they are exploring and playing in. The farther the player is from the points given and set on the map, the lesser the settings will be needed as it will also be affected based on distance.

But again, all of those are just the recommended best sensitivity settings. It will always depend on a gamer's preference and convenience while playing PUBG Mobile.