How to complete each mission in PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 7

The Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile is one of the best features of the game. It brings exclusive items to the battle royale title every season.

A PUBG Mobile Royale Pass season lasts for about 2 months, which means each week's missions are divided into 8 weeks. Every week, a new set of missions are unlocked, and players can complete them to win various rewards.

The missions for Week 7 of Royale Pass Season 17 have now been revealed. This article takes a look at how players can complete them.

PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 7 RP missions and how to complete them

Here is a list of all the PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 7 RP missions and how to complete them:

#1 Win a Classic match 1 time while wearing a Spetsnaz Helmet (Level 3) to get 75 RP Points - In this mission, players need to wear a Level 3 Spetsnaz helmet while winning a Classic match regardless of whether it is solo, squad, or duo.

#2 Players need to choose one of the following three missions for 150 RP Points:

Kill 8 enemies with SKS in Classic mode.

Kill 8 enemies with VSS in Classic mode.

Kill 8 enemies with Mini14 in Classic mode.

Players are advised to choose the VSS or the Mini14 mission as these guns are easier to handle compared to the SKS.

#3 Players have to pick up a Ghillie Suit from airdrops in 6 Classic mode matches to gain 75 RP Points.

#4 Players have to kill 10 enemies with AUG A3 Assault Rifle in any mode (can be Classic, Arcade, Evoground, etc.) to get 75 RP Points.

#5 Players have to win 30 Arena matches (can be any of the four modes) to get 125 RP points.

#6 Players can choose one of the three missions to obtain 75 RP Points:

Land on any rooftop in Pecado (Miramar) 3 times in Classic mode.

Land on any rooftop in Sosnovka Military Base (Erangel) 3 times in Classic mode.

Land on any rooftop in Paradise Resort (Sanhok) 3 times in Classic mode.

Landing on the rooftop of Pecado in Miramar is the best option between the three as the location is compact and has several building plots within a very small compound.

#7 Players need to pick up 4x Scope in 10 matches in Classic mode (regardless of the squad, solo, or duo ) to get 75 RP Points.

#8 Players need to kill 18 enemies with M762 in Classic mode to gain 75 RP Points

In this mission, players are advised to play on the Erangel map and land on popular drop-off zones (Pochinki, Georgopool) to find M762. They can then kill as many enemies as they can in early fights.

