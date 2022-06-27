How to claim Awards in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The newest entry in the Fire Emblem franchise, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, is finally here. With this, Fire Emblem and Warriors game fans have again come together to experience this new form of storytelling and gameplay for the Fire Emblem series.

Of course, what makes this game stand out from the standard entries in the Fire Emblem franchise is the new take on its gameplay.

Fire Emblem has always been a strategy game. However, the introduction of the Warriors' gameplay style turns this beloved form of combat from turn-based to a more direct, real-time experience.

With this new form of gameplay comes some changes to the typical format. Luckily, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes delivers on this front with great transitions from the main series. This title even incentivizes players who go above and beyond to master these new mechanics. Enter the Awards.

Guide for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes' Awards

Shez, the new protagonist in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Image via Nintendo)

Fire Emblem has always had a social element that has been a hit or a miss for many users. However, to implement this in Warriors from the main series, the Awards mechanic has been introduced.

Typically, these Awards can be gifted to allies to increase their fondness for gamers. But how does it work?

As the relationship between characters increases, they will be granted bonuses in battle. This can make all the difference in more challenging battles where reliance on allies is vital for victory.

Though it may seem small and insignificant to some players, that extra boost to magic or defense can make a huge difference.

While many Awards are gifts that can be given to allies, some can be used in battle to shift the tides in favor of the user's team. While the effects of various rewards are apparent, what some may not know is how they can acquire these Awards.

Luckily, the method of doing so is easier than many gamers may think.

These Awards cannot be acquired directly from battle and can only be claimed at the player's home base. In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, users can claim their earned Awards from an NPC towards the middle of their base.

Finding this character may be hard, but luckily, he stands out.

This NPC can be seen next to a bulletin board in a suit of Knight's armor. For gamers needing even further guidance to find this character, he can be seen exclaiming:

"Be sure to grab your Awards!".

Of course, this exclamation will only appear if readers have Awards they need to claim in the first place.

With this in mind, players now know how to claim their Awards in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses. Each Awards description will detail the purpose of each one, whether it be to gift to a character or be used in battle.

Users should always remember the right Award can make a big difference in the heat of battle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far