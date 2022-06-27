How to unlock Byleth in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is filled with hidden characters like Byleth that players need to unlock. The franchise is known for its secret characters with special objectives to complete that make them playable. Three Hopes is no different when it comes to Byleth, one of the mightiest warriors in the game.

Unlocking this powerful fighter is much harder than the challenges required to unlock some of the other characters. Players can completely miss it if they zoom through Chapter 10 without a second thought. Here's a detailed guide on how to unlock Byleth in the game.

Step-by-step guide to recruiting Byleth in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Byleth will immediately improve any party in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Image via Nintendo)

To start the journey towards unlocking Byleth, players need to jump into the main campaign. Three unique story paths can be chosen, and any of them will work.

Select either Scarlet Blaze, Azure Gleam, or Golden Wildfire and play through the campaign until Chapter 10. At that point, a warning message will appear stating that the actions in the battle will have a large impact on the rest of the story.

Be sure to save beforehand in case things go awry. Reload this save any time something goes sideways while following these steps to get Byleth on the team in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes:

Play through the battle normally until the Byleth encounter takes place

When Byleth appears, retreat to the starting location of the battle

Bring up the Orders sub-menu and have one party member head to the opposite side of the starting base

Arval will continue to suggest that players fight Byleth, but ignore that and keep moving to the map's starting point

A secret mission objective will pop up in the corner of the base

The objective is to defeat the enemy that spawns in that spot before Byleth is able to get there

Switch to the party member that was sent over there earlier in the battle since they are already close

Take out the captain, Randolph, that has spawned with the traveling party member

This should make it easy to defeat the enemy before Byleth shows up

After completing the side mission, the battle will stop, and players will no longer have to fight Byleth. Instead, both Byleth and Jeralt will join the party. Fighting Byleth or failing to complete the above steps will prevent the character from joining.

Players who want to unlock every character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will want to make sure to follow these steps and get Byleth. Without recruiting Byleth, players won't be able to recruit Arval after completing the main campaign story.

The character is one of the most powerful party members that can be acquired. They will be an incredible asset throughout the remaining missions and dominate with the Enlightened One class assigned to them.

In short, make sure to unlock Byleth in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes to reach the team's maximum potential and ensure an easy playthrough for the rest of the campaign.

