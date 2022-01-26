How to claim the Circuit Board Reactive and the Delicate and Deadly bundles in Call of Duty for free via Prime Gaming

Call of Duty Warzone has received several upgrades and additions since its release, and players can now get their hands on two weapon bundles.

Developed by Raven Software, Call of Duty Warzone was the first major free-to-play game of the series in recent times. It's also the first mainstream adaptation of the battle royale genre for the series. The game was launched on several platforms and is also available on the next-generation consoles.

Following its release, there have been two more additions to the Call of Duty series: Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. Weapons and maps from both games have subsequently been added to Warzone. As per official news, gamers can now access two brand bundles in both Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War at a little extra cost. Getting the two premium bundles is quite simple, as all a player will need is a working Amazon Prime Gaming service.

Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops add two bundles under Amazon Prime

Earlier on January 26, the official Twitter handle of the game informed about the release of two new bundles. The two bundles, 'Circuit Board Reactive Bundle' and 'Delicate and Deadly Bundle,' are available to players of both the Call of Duty titles.

amzn.to/3qRVXts It's time to upgrade your armoryClaim the Circuit Board Reactive Bundle and Delicate & Deadly Bundle for free with your Amazon @PrimeGaming membership in #Warzone and #BlackOpsColdWar It's time to upgrade your armory 😤💥Claim the Circuit Board Reactive Bundle and Delicate & Deadly Bundle for free with your Amazon @PrimeGaming membership in #Warzone and #BlackOpsColdWar. amzn.to/3qRVXts https://t.co/7AqfeL8zrn

The best thing about the bundles is their cost factor since the two bundles can be claimed for absolutely no extra cost. All a player will need to do is have an existing Amazon Prime gaming membership and then have it linked to their in-game account. Linking to Amazon Prime Gaming membership is simple, and once that's done, the bundles and their content will automatically become available to players.

Users will require an Amazon Prime account to start with, and the offer will be available on the main screen of the Prime Gaming account. The user will have to click on claim to proceed. They will then have to input the details of their Activision account and link it to their Prime Gaming account. Once it's done, the redeemed items will show in the game.

Content of the Circuit Board Reactive Bundle

Mother Board - Ultra Weapon Blueprint

Resistor - Legendary Weapon Blueprint

Digital Transmission - Legendary Emblem

Circuit Board - Legendary Calling Card

Desktop - Rare Charm

Digital Arcade - Epic Sticker

Content of the Delicate and Deadly Bundle

Porcelain - Legendary Weapon Blueprint

Feldspar - Epic Weapon Blueprint

Kaolin - Epic Weapon Blueprint

Cookie Jar - Epic Charm

Both the bundles have been in the game for some time now, but they cost COD points to get. With the two bundles now added under the Amazon Prime Gaming service, players can access content from both at a much cheaper price.

