How to claim EA FC 24 Prime Gaming rewards? (January 2024)

The latest EA FC 24 Prime Gaming rewards drop is now live in Ultimate Team for gamers to avail. This will be the fourth such pack of the latest title, providing gamers who possess an Amazon Prime membership with some amazing in-game items to add to their clubs. These rewards can be claimed up until February 20.

These packs have existed in Ultimate Team for several years now, and gamers always await the release of the latest drop every month. However, similar to previous titles, the EA FC 24 Prime Gaming rewards can only be claimed by following a specific set of steps and are only available to those with an Amazon Prime subscription.

How to claim EA FC 24 Prime Gaming Rewards?

The very first step required for this process is to have an Amazon Prime subscription. Gamers can then proceed to link their EA account to their Amazon account.

How to link EA account to Prime Gaming?

Go to the Prime Gaming site and click on Sign In at the top of the page. You can only link one EA Account to an Amazon account.

Find and click on the latest EA FC 24 Prime Gaming rewards pack on offer.

Click on Get in-game content.

A new screen will show up that will ask you to confirm your Amazon account details. This is where you can either confirm these details or switch to a different account.

Click on link account and allow Electronic Arts to access your Amazon account.

Click on Return to Amazon.

How to collect the EA FC 24 Prime Gaming rewards?

Once your accounts have been linked, the rest of the process is rather simple. Simply click on the Return to Amazon button after completing the aforementioned process and claim your desired rewards, which will then be available in your Ultimate Team Store when you log in on the console or the web app.

What are the contents of the EA FC 24 Prime Gaming rewards pack?

The fourth pack in the series of EA FC 24 Prime Gaming rewards contains the following exciting items, which can be useful during the ongoing Team of the Year event:

Loan Base Kylian Mbappe for 15 games

6 rare consumable items

81+ OVR player pick

4 Rare gold players

Although it is not possible to view the pack probabilities for this free pack, the 81+ player pick and four rare gold players still offer a decent chance of yielding a usable card in the current meta of the game. The loan version of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe can also be rather handy during an upcoming Champions tournament, allowing fans to reach higher ranks with the help of the overpowered Frenchman.