With the Team of the Year promo beginning in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a plethora of packs in the Store, including the EA FC 24 Elite TOTY pack. While it later got eclipsed by the Epic TOTY pack, it is still one of the most appealing and expensive packs released so far in the game cycle, and gamers are wondering whether it is worth the investment.

Similar to every other year in Ultimate Team, the Team of the Year attackers are the first items to be released in packs during this much-anticipated event. With such incredible special versions now up for grabs, the EA FC 24 Elite TOTY pack is an extremely enticing proposition for anyone looking to upgrade their squads.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What does the EA FC 24 Elite TOTY pack contain?

With the Team of the Year attackers roster featuring names like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Caroline Graham Hansen, it comes as no surprise that fans are eager to open as many packs as possible to try and obtain these items. This significantly boosts the value of the EA FC 24 Elite TOTY pack.

The pack contains 25 rare gold player items rated 85 or higher. It also offers three TOTY Loan player picks, as well as two TOTY Icon Loan player picks. All loan items are for ten matches each, and the contents of the pack are all untradeable. It costs around 600,000 coins or 3,000 FC points and will be up for grabs until 6 pm UTC on Sunday (January 21).

These are the specific pack probabilities of obtaining the various card types based on their rating and rarity:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 44%

Team of the Week player: 85%

Team of the Year player: 2.7%

TOTY Icon player: 4.5%

These are some of the best chances of obtaining the new TOTY attackers, as well as the newly added EA FC 24 TOTY Icon items in Ultimate Team.

Is the EA FC 24 Elite TOTY pack worth it?

Team of the Year items are always among the most overpowered cards in Ultimate Team every year, and with these brand-new versions possessing two separate PlayStyle+ traits in EA FC 24, they have now reached even greater heights. The Elite TOTY pack offers some impressive odds of yielding these items, but the price of the pack is certainly high as well.

Similar to almost every other pack released in the Ultimate Team store, this one is only worth purchasing if you're willing to spend money on FC Points. 600,000 coins is a large sum in the current state of the transfer market and may not be worth spending on a pack offering untradeable items in return.