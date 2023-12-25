Is the EA FC 24 Ultra Wildcard pack worth it?

EA Sports has released the biggest and most expensive pack ever in the history of Ultimate Team, with the Ultra Wildcard pack now being up for grabs in EA FC 24. This is the latest special pack added to the store during the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo, and it drummed up a lot of hype in the community due to the enticing nature of the rewards on offer.

There have been plenty of special packs added to the Ultimate Team Store during the Winter Wildcards promo, as well as across all promos during the game cycle in general. However, none have been as expensive as the latest Ultra Wildcard pack, and fans are wondering whether it is worth spending their coins or FC points to purchase it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ultra Wildcard pack is now available in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team store

The Winter Wildcards promo has truly lived up to the hype from previous games in the series, introducing a host of new and overpowered special versions of players like Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Dijk, and Alexia Putellas. With so many amazing items up for grabs, it comes as no surprise that gamers are tempted to purchase the latest Ultra Wildcard pack released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

This is the most expensive pack ever in the history of Ultimate Team, as it costs 600,000 coins or 4,000 FC Points to obtain. It will be available in the game over the course of the next five days and can be purchased just once. It also offers guaranteed Winter Wildcards players, similar to the Elite Wildcards Guarantee pack.

What does the Ultra Wildcard pack contain in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

This pack includes three guaranteed Winter Wildcards players with a minimum overall rating of 87, as well as eleven rare gold players rated 88 or higher. It also has three loan player picks containing Winter Wildcard items and three loan player picks containing Winter Wildcards Icons. All items are untradeable, and the loans are for ten games each.

These are the specific pack probabilities based on the card types available in this pack:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 86%

Triple Threat player: 10%

Thunderstruck player:

Radioactive player: 1%

Winter Wildcards player: 100%

Winter Wildcards Icon player: 23%

With several re-released promo players from previous events like Thunderstruck, Radioactive, and Triple Threat also being up for grabs, the Ultra Wildcard pack offers a generous mix of amazing rewards. However, this comes at a hefty cost.

Like most other store packs in EA FC 24, this one is not worth purchasing with coins. The contents of the Ultra Wildcard pack are untradeable, so it is only worth buying for those willing to spend money on microtransactions to buy it with FC Points.