Is the EA FC 24 Elite Wildcards Guarantee pack worth it?

The Winter Wildcards promo is in full flow in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. EA Sports has also released the brand new Elite Wildcards Guarantee pack for gamers to get their hands on some of these brand new special items. With so many overpowered players receiving boosted versions as part of this event, this pack is even more enticing as it offers guaranteed promo cards.

This is the first pack to be added to the game that guarantees multiple Winter Wildcards players. Not only does it offer three brand new promo items from the latest roster, it also contains multiple high-rated items. This makes the Elite Wildcards Guarantee pack even more appealing for gamers looking for fodder to complete various SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Elite Wildcards Guarantee pack is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

With players like Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Virgil van Dijk on offer, it comes as no surprise that gamers are eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible to try and obtain these special cards. This is the perfect opportunity for EA Sports to release a pack like the Elite Wildcards Guaranteed pack in EA FC 24, as it guarantees three players from the latest promo.

However, it also comes at a hefty cost. It is one of the most expensive packs released in the game so far, and costs 500,000 coins or 3,000 FC points. It has a limit of one per user, and will be available in the game for the next five days.

What does the Elite Wildcards Guarantee pack contain in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

This pack includes three guaranteed Winter Wildcards players rated 86 or higher, as well as 20 rare gold player items rated 85 or higher. It also has two loan player picks, each of Winter Wildcards players and Winter Wildcards Icons. All items are untradeable and the loans are for 10 games each.

These are the specific pack probabilities of the various card types up for grabs via this pack:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 47%

Triple Threat player: 18%

Thunderstruck player: 20%

Radioactive player: 7.2%

Winter Wildcards player: 100%

Winter Wildcards Icon player: 7.8%

Not only does the pack contain players from the ongoing promo, there are also re-released players from previous EA FC 24 events such as Radioactive, Triple Threat, and Thunderstruck. This includes boosted versions of players like Mbappe, Messi, and Vinicius Junior.

However, the pack is only worth purchasing for gamers willing to spend money on microtransactions and buying the pack with FC Points. 500,000 coins is a large sum in the current state of the Ultimate Team transfer market, and there are plenty of low-rated and cheap Winter Wildcards players that the pack could provide.