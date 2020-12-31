How to claim the free "Confetti weapon wrap" in Fortnite Season 5

This year, Operation Snowdown in Fortnite featured a lot of interesting challenges for players to complete. The final challenge requires players to stoke two campfires in exchange for a free confetti wrap.

Where to stoke campfires in Fortnite

With each new season that comes to Fortnite, there are minor changes which are made to the map. These changes include a shift in the location of gas stations, vehicles and campfires. As of this season, the following map shows the location of all the campfires on Fortnite island.

Image via Fortnite Insider

Players can drop at any of these campfire spawn sites and stoke the fire twice to earn the free confetti wrap in Fortnite. However, players need to have 30 wood to stoke the campfire each time. There are plenty of trees available in the vicinity of the campfires though, should players fall short of their supply of wood in the game.

Players can also use the same campfire. All they need to do is wait for the fire to die down and then stoke it again. This reduces the need for players to move around too much in pursuit of campfires, however, it does render them sitting ducks as well, making them easy targets in Fortnite.

Either way, despite all the interesting challenges that the game has to offer at this point in time, this winter festival hasn't been as interesting as the last one. The number of LTMs are comparatively lesser than the previous festival. Neither is the Winter Fest cabin available for players.

However, one of the best parts about this winter festival is that airplanes have come back to Fortnite, so players can easily take it to the skies while traversing around the island.

With only few days for the Operation Snowdown to end, there's still some XP and interesting gifts up for grabs. So those who haven't started on the quests yet, well there's still some time to get them done!