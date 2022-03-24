How to claim pre-order rewards in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo has a few different pre-order rewards that players can claim. While playing through the mysterious story and trying to figure out what became of everything that caused the supernatural events, players will be able to unlock the pre-order rewards.

However, these rewards are not available to players the moment they start the game. Here is how players can unlock their pre-order rewards in-game.

How players are able to claim their pre-order rewards in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Players of Ghostwire: Tokyo will follow the mysterious journey of protagonist Akito, who is possessed by a spirit named KK. During this journey, players will encounter many supernatural beings and abilities that may help them on their journey. Of course, some players want to do this with a bit more style, and the outfits in the pre-order rewards can fit the bill.

Claiming the pre-order bonus items in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Since the game does not immediately grant players access to their special items, some players may be wondering how to unlock them. The good news is that they can be unlocked by simply playing through the story. Once the player reaches and completes the mission 'A Maze of Death' during Chapter 2, the items will be unlocked for them to place and equip on their character right away.

Equipping the items on Akito is very easy to do

Once the items are unlocked by progressing in the story, all players need to do is go into their inventory and select "Complete Outfits" (Image via Tango Gameworks)

Once the items have been unlocked by progressing through the main storyline, players can easily equip their bonus items on Akito. By going into the player's inventory and then selecting the category "Complete Outfits," players will be able to equip any of the earned outfits.

These include the Hannya, Shinbo, and the Biker. These items can be used throughout the game, and players can change them on their character at will to alter their appearance.

Players will be able to play the game starting on March 25

Ghostwire: Tokyo releases on March 25 and will be available for players on PlayStation and PC respectively. Unfortunately, the game is not available on Xbox at launch, but players can download it from the PlayStation Store and the Steam Store. There is still time for players to pre-order the game and claim their unique pre-order bonuses if they choose to do so.

