How to claim Strategic Assault Bundle for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone?

Amazon Prime Gaming has a huge integration with video games like Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone. This subscription offers great benefits to its consumers by providing exclusive cosmetics or item drops that make players stand out.

Weapon skins and other cosmetics are not uncommon in shooter games in general and have been around for a long time. The shooter game doesn’t make any compromises when bringing exclusive cosmetics for its player base to enjoy.

One such cosmetic called Strategic Assualt Bundle has come to Prime Gaming, and players can get their hands on it right now.

Procedure to claim Strategic Assault Bundle for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone

To get Call of Duty’s latest bundle, players must have access to Prime Gaming and have an active subscription to claim the offer. This one subscription provides content for multiple platforms, and players can get access to them all once claimed.

However, the only problem this subscription system has is its limited availability across countries and how ineligible users can’t get access to these exclusive times.

For the ones who do have access to Prime Gaming, the following are the steps to claim the "Strategic Assault Bundle" for COD Warzone and Vanguard:

Step 1: Users must first open up Prime Gaming’s official website and log into an account with a subscription.

Step 2: Upon opening, users should link their Blizzard account that’s associated with their Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone.

Step 3: Once all these things are done, players will have full access to the latest exclusive bundle and will find them in-game shortly after.

To find the bundle contents in-game, players should go to the Weapons, Operator, and Barracks tabs, respectively, to equip the contents from the bundle. These skins will be available cross-platform if players have that enabled. Also, it should be kept in mind that one Prime account will only offer a single reward.

