How to claim this week's (May 5) free Epic Games Store title Terraforming Mars? Next week includes Jotun and Prey

Epic Games has provided players with yet another free game in the form of Terraforming Mars on May 5 which can now be acquired by gamers from all over the world. This week's free game is the perfect experience for those who love base-building and strategic titles. As with other games, the title is also available for free, and is a great opportunity for any player yet to experience the game.

Terraforming Mars involves players controlling a group of people who have traveled to the Red Planet. Players will have to take on the role of decision-makers as they have to make the planet habitable for the people who have traveled there. The game also has expansions coming soon on the Epic Games Store, making the base game a must-pick.

Redeeming Terraforming Mars on the Epic Games Store is free and easy

The base version of Terraforming Mars will be available as a free-to-keep title for one week. Between May 5 and May 12, all players will have the option to get the game at no cost and keep it in their library forever. However, players need to know how to redeem the game and what the valid period is.

To acquire the game, players will have to go to the Epic Games Store and log into their accounts. Logging into their own individual accounts is a must, and without doing so, the redeem option won't be available.

Once players are logged in, they will be able to find Terraforming Mars on the home screen. Alternatively, they can search for the game and click on the top result, which should appear accordingly.

Players will find the option to buy the game on the game page, and they may note that the discount percentage shows "100%". This isn't a bug, as the game is available to buy for zero cost between the periods mentioned above.

Players must click on "get" to acquire it like any other video game. Instead of charging them, the process will show the $0 cost, and players can then complete the deal to add Terraforming Mars to their library forever.

This is the simple process of adding and enjoying a free game from the Epic Games Store. Fortunately, the fun doesn't stop here, as fans will soon get not one, but two new games in the upcoming week.

Between May 12 and May 19, players can get two different games in the form of Jotun: Valhalla Edition and Prey. Although the two games have contrasting natures, they are equally fun to play. Moreover, both titles will be available for free, just like Terraforming Mars, and players should not miss out on claiming them.

Edited by Atul S