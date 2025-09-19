How to climb Library Tower safe zone in Dying Light The Beast

You can start climbing the Library Tower safe zone in Dying Light The Beast by using the small ladder outside the building. After climbing it, you must perform a series of vaults and jumps to get inside the building. Inside, there are yet more climbable areas where movement becomes crucial. One small misstep and you may fall to the ground.

This article will explain how you can climb the Library Tower safe zone in Dying Light The Beast.

Climbing Library Tower safe zone in Dying Light The Beast: Complete guide

Library Tower location (Image via Techland | YouTube/@xLunarGaming)

You can note the exact location of the Library Tower on the map in the image given above. It is located in the Old Town and can be seen on the map as the Municipal Library. Once you get there, here are some steps to follow.

Outside

You can climb up this wall by the edge of the window by vaulting (Image via Techland | YouTube/@xLunarGaming)

Outside the building, you will find a very short ladder in the Eastern direction. Climb it, take a left, and then a right until you see the next ladder. Climb upwards until you see the next ladder. Climbing it will take you to the roof, where you may find a way inside the Library Tower safe zone in Dying Light The Beast. Ignore it and turn left once again.

Jump through this window (Image via Techland | YouTube/@xLunarGaming)

Going leftwards and then taking a right will show you a dead end. However, you can still vault onto the edges of the windows and climb all the way up. Keep vaulting upwards until you reach the very top. From here, you will spot another broken window. Jump, vault, and get inside the Library Tower safe zone in Dying Light The Beast.

Inside

You can climb these ledges inside the tower (Image via Techland | @xLunarGaming)

Once inside, look to your left and latch onto the brick ledges on the walls. When you run out of space, turn right, jump, and latch onto the next ledge. Finally, you can lunge and grab a wooden beam, take it all the way to the right, and then move on to the next beam. This will allow you to climb all the way up.

Here, you will have to solve a puzzle. Plug in the cable, go to your left, and plug the other end into the second terminal before turning the switch. Next, grab the handle of the spinning cogwheel and take the stairs upwards by jumping towards them.

Plug in the cable and turn this switch to restore power (Image via Techland | YouTube/@xLunarGaming)

On the upper floor, you will encounter two infected; kill them and kick the ladder in front of you down. Go down and pull out the cable you plugged in last. Bring it up to where you killed the infected and plug it into the other terminal. Finally, turn the switch, and this will complete your objectives in the Library Tower safe zone in Dying Light The Beast.

The task may seem daunting at first; however, Kyle can easily parkour and climb unthinkable areas, so the objectives become easier to complete.

