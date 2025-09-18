Who is Kyle Crane, the protagonist in Dying Light: The Beast?

Dying Light: The Beast is based on an all-new story in Techland's beloved open-world zombie franchise; that said, longtime series fans won't find it too unfamiliar upon diving in. That is because the original game's protagonist, Kyle Crane, is back for this new adventure in Castor Woods.

Let's take a look at a bit of his backstory to familiarize newcomers with his role in Dying Light: The Beast as a new, powered-up version of his old self.

Note: There are spoilers for the Dying Light: The Following DLC below.

Kyle Crane returns in Dying Light: The Beast from the first game with new powers

Kyle's Volatile powers are the next evolutionary step for him and the series both (Image via Techland)

The protagonist of Dying Light: The Beast will be familiar to fans of the series who have been around since the original 2015 entry. First featured in Dying Light (2015), Kyle Crane was an undercover agent belonging to the Global Relief Effort (GRE) organization.

He was sent to the fictional Middle-Eastern country of Harran to retrieve sensitive files stolen by political bigshot Kadir "Rais" Suleiman on a deadly virus outbreak that turned its denizens into shambling corpses out for blood. A grueling episode filled with encounters both friendly and otherwise, the finale sees him stay in Harran to help survivors after defeating Rais and getting the files.

Now, those who are jumping straight into Dying Light: The Beast may be confused as to why he has powers this time around. As the title of the latest Dying Light iteration suggests, Kyle Crane possesses Beast powers that he can use mid-combat to turn the tide against even the most brutal zombie mutants (like Volatiles). The details of this power's origin were showcased in the Dying Light: The Following DLC, which some fans of the original and the sequel may have skipped.

The 2016 story add-on for the first game saw Kyle explore the rural Harran countryside in search of an elixir that supposedly cures the zombie virus. This brings him to the Children of the Sun cult led by the supposedly virus-immune Mother, who turns out to be a Sentient Volatile herself during the DLC's finale - because the elixir was not a cure, but an infection instead.

Dying Light: The Following sets up the foundation for Kyle Crane's situation in The Beast (Image via Techland)

Choosing to defy the Mother results in her feeding Kyle the mysterious elixir, which grants him the same powers as her. The DLC ends, showcasing his infection spreading as night falls. Sometime between the events of The Following and The Beast, Kyle was turned into a Sentient Volatile and subsequently captured by The Baron.

The antagonist had been performing torturous experiments on Kyle over a period of 13 years, during which the events of Dying Light 2: Stay Human took place in the city of Villador. However, the hero eventually escaped, finding himself in Castor Woods. In Dying Light: The Beast, the returning protagonist must now seek revenge for the injustice dished out against him.

Kyle Crane's powers will no doubt be a stepping stone towards achieving this goal. As developer Techland has amply demonstrated, this Beast ability allows him to go toe to toe with not just hordes of zombies with ease, but also the predators of the night, like other Volatiles. That said, this is still a survival horror game, so there are gameplay limitations, like a timer to keep the ability in check.

Dying Light: The Beast is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with a PS4 and Xbox One launch set for late 2025.

